Despite widespread anticipation, the Apple Vision Pro faced an unexpected turn of events as it failed to sell out on its launch day. The tech community had anticipated a high demand for the device, with estimates suggesting a limited day 1 availability of 60,000 to 80,000 units.

Pricing and Capacities

The Apple Vision Pro, offered in three capacities, started at a hefty $3,500 for the base 256GB model. The 512GB model was priced at $3,699, while the top-tier 1TB model reached $3,899. Surprisingly, the initial supplies of the higher capacity 512GB and 1TB models did not sell out on launch day.

The 256GB variant quickly faced backorders stretching into March and beyond, indicating a surge in demand for the base model. However, a day after launch, YouTuber Aaron Zollo noted that both higher capacity Vision Pro units were still available for in-store pick-up. Nevertheless, the situation quickly changed, and at the time of writing, all models were showing shipping times slipping to 5-6 weeks.

Apple Vision Pro: Hype Machine vs. Reality

Despite being exclusively available in the US, Apple had built significant hype around the Vision Pro, labeling it as the device that would usher in the “era of spatial computing.” However, the lackluster sales on launch day raised questions about whether the device lived up to the marketing hype.

Apple Vision Pro: Limited Supply According to Ming-Chi Kuo

Renowned Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple might have had a meager supply of Vision Pro units available for launch, ranging from 60,000 to 80,000. Even with the premium pricing, industry pundits expected the device to quickly sell out, but the reality was quite different.

Weight and Functionality Concerns

Pre-launch media reviews highlighted concerns about the weight of the Vision Pro, revealing that it could be as heavy as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The weight factor might have contributed to potential buyers hesitating to invest in the device. Additionally, the limited number of spatialized stock apps developed by Apple for the Vision Pro and the lack of third-party interest from major platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify further dampened the device’s appeal.

The failure of competing AR and VR headsets to achieve widespread popularity might be indicative of the challenges faced by Apple’s Vision Pro. Despite the company’s strong brand and marketing power, gaining traction in a market that has historically struggled to attract mainstream consumers remains a significant hurdle.

As the Vision Pro faces challenges in its early days, the future trajectory of the device remains uncertain. Apple may need to address concerns related to weight, expand the app ecosystem, and collaborate with major content providers to enhance the overall user experience. Whether the Vision Pro can overcome these hurdles and establish itself as a game-changer in spatial computing remains to be seen.

In conclusion, the lackluster launch day sales of the Apple Vision Pro raise questions about its market positioning, functionality, and the overall appeal of spatial computing to mainstream consumers. As the tech giant navigates the challenges ahead, it will be interesting to see how Apple adapts its strategy to ensure the success of the Vision Pro in an evolving landscape of augmented and virtual reality.