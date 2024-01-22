Nintendo’s popular multiplayer party game series, Mario Party, is well-known for its wide cast of characters, each of whom adds a special flair to the virtual game board. Certain characters can be accessed right away, while others require other means to be unlocked. To improve your game experience, we’ll walk you through the process of unlocking characters in Mario Party in this article.

Easily one of the greatest multiplayer games available on the Nintendo Switch is Super Mario Party. It’s possible that Super Mario Party, with its 84 minigames, 20 playable characters, multiple game modes, and four distinct boards, is the greatest Nintendo Switch game for entertaining a crowd. However, you’ll need to unlock more characters, game types, and boards in order to see the final cutscene and finish the game.

Initial Lineup

In Mario Party games, the starting cast of characters usually consists of Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Princess Peach. As soon as the game launches, these characters are prepared for action. However, unlocking more characters is necessary to access the entire roster and increase the variety of your gaming.

When you first open Super Mario Party, it has one locked board, four characters, five jewels, and twenty minigames. There are many unlockables in this beloved Mario game, but you don’t need to perform any particularly difficult tasks to obtain them all. Most of the time, as long as you know where to search, just playing the game is sufficient.

Opening via Game Play

Play the Story Mode : A single-player campaign or Story Mode are features seen in many Mario Party games. You can unlock new characters by advancing through this mode and fulfilling certain challenges or objectives. To find hidden characters in the game, follow the instructions and finish the missions.

Fulfilling Particular Requirements

Reaching Milestones : In the game, certain characters can only be unlocked by accomplishing particular milestones. This may be reaching a certain quantity of in-game coins, finishing a predefined number of turns, or winning a specific number of mini-games. As you hit these objectives, keep an eye on your progress to unlock characters.

Integration of Amiibo

Amiibo Support : A few Mario Party games allow for Amiibo support. You can get extra in-game material or unlock special characters by utilising compatible Amiibo figures with your game. Verify whether the Mario Party game supports Amiibo, and if it does, try out different figurines to see which ones can unlock different characters and bonuses.

How to Unlock Characters in Super Mario Party

Four characters are buried in the game and initially unplayable: Dry Bones, Diddy Kong, Donkey Kong, and Pom Pom. Here’s how to open them and what makes them special:

Step 1: Pom Pom : Arrives in the Party Plaza following the completion of Challenge Road’s Salty Sea segment (world 5). Having said that, Pom Pom cannot be unlocked until all the minigames have been unlocked.

The die for Pom Pom is: 0 3 3 3 3 8

Step 2: Diddy Kong : Diddy Kong is unlocked by finishing the Chestnut Forest segment (world 2) of Challenge Road, just like Pom Pom.

The die for Diddy Kong is: 0 0 0 7 7 7.

Step 3: Kong the Donkey Play through River Survival three times to unlock Donkey Kong. Make sure you choose distinct routes every time. As you approach the final stretch on your third run, you’ll spot DK in the throng.

The die for Donkey Kong is +5 coins. 0 0 0 10 10.

Step 4: Dry Bones : This is an odd step. It doesn’t seem like there is a prerequisite to get the skeletal Koopa unlocked. After a short while of playing, Dry Bones merely appears at Party Plaza. He is located at the summit of the plaza.

The death of Dry Bones is 1 1 1 6 6 6

Extra Advice

Investigate Every Game Mode : Don’t confine yourself to a single style of play. Investigate the various game modes, including Bonus Modes, Challenge Modes, and Party Modes. In order to boost your chances of unlocking characters, vary up your gaming as some characters might only be available in specific modes.

Mario Party’s character unlocking process amplifies the fun and diversity of the gameplay. There are many ways to increase the number of characters you have in your collection, including through board victories, fulfilling requirements, using Amiibo, and taking on additional challenges. Accept the variety of characters that are accessible, and enjoy the excitement of discovering new faces for your party explorations to enhance your Mario Party experiences.