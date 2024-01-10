Many Apple fans worldwide have been waiting for the release of the all-new Apple Vision Pro Headset. We finally have the Cupertino giant’s CEO, Tim Cook, announcing the release date for the much-anticipated VR headset for the year. Right after the release date was revealed, we had many Apple fans and the face of X, Elon Musk, sharing excitement for the launch.

Apple Vision Pro finally has a release date where we will see a $ 3,500-worth premium VR headset finally become publicly available.

Like Elon Musk and other Apple fans worldwide, if you are also excited about the launch of the all-new Apple Vision Pro headset, we have covered you with everything you need to know.

Tim Cook Announces the Launch Date for $3500 Apple Vision Pro, Elon Musk Shares Excitement

Apple‘s CEO Tim Cook finally gave a heads-up to the Apple Vision Pro Headset launch on February 2 of this year.

Yes, the release date has been confirmed, and on this date, we will get to see the first-ever virtual reality headset, which will increase the overall number of gadgets within the Apple Ecosystem.

Tim Cook announced the release date on his Twitter, oh-sorry X account, which took a lot of traction, attracting many fans, including the much-excited Elon Musk, for the launch.

To offer the best experience, the Cupertino giant has already started sending invites to selected tech journalists and even famous YouTubers so that they can get a chance to emerge into the world of Virtual Reality in an Apple way.

When it comes to experiencing the Apple Vision Pro headset, alongside another tech journalist, even Elon Musk has received the invite that hints Musk may be sharing his experience and review about the new Apple Vision Pro headset.

Also Read: Get new Apple iPhone 14 for just Rs. 40K – Here is how

Musk has also shared his excitement about the Apple Vision Pro headset launch by responding to Cook’s Twitter.

“The era of spatial computing has arrived! Apple Vision Pro is available in the US on February 2,” Cook tweeted. While responding to it, Musk wrote, “I look forward to trying it out.”

Tim Cook shared his excitement for the launch of the Apple Vision Pro headset by sharing the message, “era of spatial computing has arrived,” even Musk responded and said that he wanted to try this new tech.

Apple is bringing a huge revolution in 2024

With the wait for the much anticipated VR headset for the year, we firmly believe that just like Apple has brought a lot of revolutionary tech in the past, be it from the first personal computer, Macintosh, to even the first ever publicly revealed iPhone has got a vast a revolution in the past.

The same goes for this year, 2024, where we expect to see a new revolution with the Apple Vision Pro Headset.

Over and above, this evolution will cost you a lot, too! As reports share, we will see the Apple Vision Pro launching for a whopping price tag of $3500; that’s insane, seeing that you get a VR headset for such a considerable price. But, considering how Apple has a fantastic past for having the best quality out of the box.

Also Read: Apple Faces Second Rating Downgrade in Challenging Start to 2024

Apple Vision Pro headset will be taking the evolution of virtual and augmented reality, and a fair example of this is the Apple Vision Pro headset. You can checkout the Apple Vision Pro announcement video which was released like 7 months ago, leaving all the fans excited at the first point

Are you excited about the launch of this new headset? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

SOURCE