If you plan to buy a new flagship smartphone this year, this is the right time to go with it! Yes, you read it right! For a considerable price slash, you can now get your hands on a new flagship phone, the Apple iPhone 14 series. To give you a spoiler alert, the pricing can go as low as half of its retail price! Yes, you read it right.

You can get a new Apple iPhone 14 series for half its selling price, thanks to Flipkart Big Bachat Dhammal Sale for this discount.

So, if you have been looking to get in hands with a new flagship phone for this year, we have got you covered with the details, specs, and everything you should know about this discount on Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale – Discounts on Apple iPhone 14 Series

Flipkart’s Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale is making headlines as a brilliant start to 2024, and at the heart of this buying bonanza is the Apple iPhone 14. This old flagship, which formerly sat atop Apple’s lineup, is again basking in the limelight of a substantial discount, signaling its resurrection as the best-seller over the holiday season.

The Apple iPhone 14, which debuted in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 79,900, is now available for an attractive price of Rs 38,199. This stunning reduction of Rs 21,800 demonstrates the attractiveness of Flipkart’s ongoing offer, establishing the iPhone 14 as a fantastic bargain for astute customers.

Following the introduction of the Apple iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 14 received a planned price reduction, making it even more appealing to consumers. The price was reduced by Rs 10,000, putting the current Flipkart price to Rs 59,999, a Rs 9,901 savings from the official store pricing. This two-for-one deal is sending the iPhone 14 to the top of wishlists.

Also Read: Apple Faces Second Rating Downgrade in Challenging Start to 2024

Strategic Savings: Bank on Discounts and EMI Offers

Flipkart isn’t simply lowering prices; it’s also introducing multiple discounts for its consumers. Buyers who use their Bank of Baroda Credit Card for EMI may save an extra Rs 1,500, lowering the price to an enviable Rs 58,499.

Also, for those willing to part with their old smartphones, Flipkart is providing an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,300, further sweetening the bargain. The result? You can get the Apple iPhone 14 for an incredible Rs 38,199 during this present offer.

Apple iPhone 14 Series – Specification and Features

Let’s go past the price tags and reductions and into the iPhone 14’s capabilities. It has a processor similar to the Apple iPhone 13 but with extra cores, ensuring a smooth and powerful user experience. The front has a brilliant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and the iconic iPhone notch, which houses a 12MP camera for crisp video calls and selfies.

When you flip the phone over, you’ll notice a dual-camera arrangement on the back, each with a 12MP sensor. Initially struggling to distinguish itself from its predecessor, the iPhone 14 found redemption through clever Flipkart and Amazon sales reductions.

The dual-camera configuration provides a diverse photographic experience, precisely capturing moments.

Also Read: Apple Vision Pro Launch to happen on 27th Jan

Conclusion

Finally, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale has changed the flagship narrative, putting the Apple iPhone 14 at the forefront of cost without sacrificing quality.

As the sale chapter comes to a close, the iPhone 14 exemplifies the power of strategic purchasing, where high technology meets unbelievable bargains. It’s more than just a smartphone; it’s a chance to have flagship-level performance without the exorbitant price tag.

So, for those who were hesitant earlier, now is the time to take the flagship chance, say goodbye to exclusivity, and embrace the iPhone 14 – a tribute to Flipkart’s dedication to making flagship ownership a reality.