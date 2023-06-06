Apple Vision Pro Priced Starting at $3499, Will Launch in Early 2024 in the U.S.

On Monday, Apple revealed its foremost virtual reality headset making competition stiff for rival Facebook-owner Meta in a market that is still left to lure videogamers and tech enthusiasts with something more surreal and unique.

The unveiling of the headset was the most anticipated product reveal by the classic iPhone maker since 2015 when it launched the Apple Watch.

As he launched the Vision Pro, Apple CEO Tim Cook, wore a unique VR device that looked much like ski goggles and said, “Blending digital content with the real world can unlock experiences like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

The Vision Pro will pierce a deep hole in the pockets of its buyers as it has been priced at $3,499 and will arrive in the markets early in 2024.

The headgear was launched at the end of WWDC, an Apple event held in Cupertino in California where the iPhone maker shared a lengthy list of product updates.

Disney associated with Apple for the headset launch and the Mickey Mouse behemoth streamed teasers from Marvel, Star Wars and live sports that would be exclusively available on the Vision Pro. In a statement, Disney CEO, Bob Iger said, “We’re so proud to yet again be partnering the greatest storytelling company in the world with the most innovative technology company in the world to bring you real life magic.” The launched headset device by Apple would consume a huge amount of computing power and will work when plugged into the wall, with a battery life only limited to keep the goggles functioning for two hours. In an attempt to tempt its gaming enthusiasts, Apple also shared that more than 100 Apple Arcade games would be streamed on the headset from the beginning of its release. The device would also project out of a user’s eyes on an external screen so as to ensure smooth interactions with others. For the last few years, this headset was in development at Apple forums, and will only concentrate on gaming, video streaming and conferencing, along with health and fitness. Rolf Illenberger, founder and CEO of VRdirect, a software company for virtual reality devices, said, “It would be drastic to say that Apple Vision Pro will replace a computer or cellphone in the immediate future.” “But that day will happen soon, most likely starting with those who enjoy having a second or third monitor at their workstations,” he further added. The launch puts Apple on a course of rivalry with Facebook-owner Meta, which had taken a lead on doubling down on virtual reality, sometimes also known as the metaverse. A few days prior to Apple’s event WWDC, Meta built up its line of virtual reality headgear— Quest. Zuckerberg said that a new-generation Quest 3 with enhanced performance and sleek design will be available later in 2023 at an initial price of $500. Mark Zuckerberg sketched out the features of the upcoming model as Meta’s “most powerful headset yet” and promised it would provide the choicest wireless way to experience virtual reality. Zuckerberg has been adamant that Meta remains devoted to building for a future in which internet life plays out in the metaverse. Although Meta’s acquaintance with the metaverse has been abased in spite of it being a leader in the emerging virtual reality tech and many were suspicious whether Apple would also join the competition in the end . It has been less than two years since Facebook changed its name to Meta to signify its priority for metaverse, the tech behemoth has laid off tens of thousands of workforce and promised to retrieve back to its social media basics. Apple also launched a new 15-inch MacBook Air, that offers a huge screen to users who are not much interested in advanced computing needs.

