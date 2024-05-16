CRUSH!

Last week Apple launched its iPad Pro with a crushing advertisement, literally, that took the internet by storm. We will talk about its details too but on Wednesday, Samsung released an official video with the Title ‘Creativity Cannot be Crushed’.

What actually was in Apple’s iPad Pro ad that resulted in internet backlash?

Why the Samsung video is being taken as a response to Apple’s video?

I know these questions are bothering you, but don’t worry let’s look into this deeply.

Apple’s iPad Pro Advertisement

Before we get into the nitty and gritty of the details, first watch the complete video here.

8 days ago Apple launched the advertisement video of its latest iPad Pro on its official YouTube channel. The video starts with a showcase of neatly arranged instruments and objects used by creators. These included paints, a Guitar, a grand Piano, a Sculpture, an editor’s monitor, a speaker, a music mixer, a camera, and whoo! Whatnot! All these items were arranged on a hydraulic press and pressed down until all got crushed.

But when the press was lifted, there came the shining iPad Pro portraying its small size and slim features.

The main idea that I believe that Apple ought to convey is this:

“ Apple iPad Pro is encompassed with so many features that we no longer need any other bulky tools to unleash your creativity.”

But, to Apple’s surprise, it got a completely different perception.

Creators worldwide saw it as an insult to the immense potential that the traditional creativity instruments hold. The argument is, that though the process of content creation would become easier with this new and amazing product, it could never replace the feel the actual instruments give to the content created.

Apple later understood the perception that its advertisement created and apologized publicly. It also pulled off the TV version of the advertisement.

The Samsung’s Video Response to Apple’s Ad

Before we get into this part, watch the Samsung video here.

Comments on Apple’s ad flowed throughout the last week over the internet like a wave. And here comes Samsung, which decided to surf the wave to its advantage. On Wednesday, Samsung released a less than 60-second video advertising its ‘Galaxy Tab S9 Series’.

The video starts with a young girl walking into a room filled with the debris of colors, cans, wood, and other things – being perceived as the result of the hydraulic press incident of Apple. She picks up a partially broken Guitar ( which is of the same color and design as seen in the Apple video) and plays it while reading the Guitar notes from the Galaxy Tab S9.

Not only this, but the tagline ‘Creativity Cannot Be Crushed’ adds to the point that Samsung’s video is a response to Apple.

What’s Next?

Though the public responses are minimal right now, the public sentiment is more like a surprise. Such incidents where a brand uses another’s black ink to polish its shoe are not seen more often and definitely not expected to be seen among leading tech brands. But let us just hope to see if these rivalry responses are a mark of healthy competition.