Apple Watch Sales see a huge jump in Indian Markets – Watch Series 7 receives major love

Apple India has reportedly seen major growth in the sales of its Watch series lineup in the entire Indian Market, however, in its entire Watch lineup, the flagship level Watch Series 7 gets the medal of being the best-selling smartwatch for Apple.

Reports claim that the total shipment for these flagship smartwatches has gone by 250,000 shipments by the end of this quarter in India.

Adding more details, Apple has reported a growth of up to 197percent, and the sales quarter for calculated for June this year. Here is the complete update we have got for you:

Apple Watch Series Indian Sales see a huge jump

The report comes from a popular research-based organization, CounterPoint Research which claimed that Apple’s current flagship level smartwatch, the Watch Series 7 have had continued to be the best-selling smartwatch for Apple and also has ready almost 250,000 in shipments until the end of this quarter which is on June within India.

According to the research:

“With planned launches in Q3 2022, Apple is likely to win significant market share.”

Talking more about the sales, it’s been reported that for the first quarter of 2021, Apple reported a growth of up to 104 percent where it’s Series 7 watch had a major contribution to its shipments.

This smartwatch actually saw a major growth within the premium smartwatch segment which is usually Rs. 30,000 and more. Here Apple shares over 87% of the major stakes in sales of this smartwatch for the first three months of 2022.

If you are among the users who have been looking or waiting towards getting in hands with the future coming smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8.

Then you should know that Apple will be going with serious upgrades for this year’s smartwatch. There are also a few reports which claim that Apple could be making its start by bringing a rugged series smartwatch so possibly we will see a new Apple Watch Series 8 Rugged models which will be coming with a unique design and also this new design will be ensuring the users to provide more durability to the smartwatch by including titanium elements to it.

Also, we have reports claiming that Apple will be adding a new hardware sensor which will be a “Fever Detection Sensor” which can actually help in detecting fever tendencies for its users.

Although, Watch Series 8 will be making its way to launch alongside its Apple iPhone 14 series which is said to be launched in early’s September.