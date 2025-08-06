Apple is gearing up for another major smartwatch launch this fall, and recent discoveries in the iOS 26 beta are offering our first tangible clues. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple’s flagship rugged smartwatch, is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Series 11 in September 2025. But unlike its predecessor, the Ultra 3 could come with significant hardware and health-related enhancements and possibly, a larger screen.

According to a report by MacRumors, developers digging into the latest iOS 26 beta found an image referencing an Apple Watch with a display resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. That’s a subtle but noticeable increase over the 410 x 502 resolution used in the current Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The increased resolution points to a slightly larger or more refined display, most likely achieved by reducing bezel size rather than increasing the case dimensions. In essence, Apple appears to be squeezing more screen real estate into the same rugged casing, a move that will likely be welcomed by fitness enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and users who rely heavily on visuals like maps or data metrics.

Design: Bigger Display, Same Size Body

So far, no credible leaks or schematics indicate that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will increase in overall physical size. That aligns with Apple’s typical approach gradually improving screen-to-body ratio over time. If the new resolution is accurate, this will allow for more content, improved UI scaling, and possibly brighter visuals, all while keeping the same durable build.

This could also support Apple’s long-term transition to microLED displays, which offer better brightness, contrast, and energy efficiency. Although microLED may not arrive this year, it’s a key part of Apple’s future display strategy.

Next-Gen Health Monitoring: Blood Pressure Alerts

One of the most anticipated features of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is blood pressure monitoring, a long-requested capability among health-conscious users. However, according to sources cited by Bloomberg and 9to5Mac, this won’t be a full diagnostic tool just yet.

Instead of offering precise systolic and diastolic numbers, the Ultra 3 will reportedly issue hypertension alerts when it detects potential irregularities. This is designed to act as a preventive measure, prompting users to consult medical professionals rather than replacing clinical-grade devices.

This early-warning system echoes how Apple currently handles sleep apnea detection, with subtle prompts that encourage users to take further action. Apple is reportedly working with global health regulators to ensure compliance across different markets.

Satellite Messaging: Emergency Connectivity Goes Off-Grid

Another groundbreaking feature likely coming to the Ultra 3 is satellite-based communication for emergencies. This would mirror the Emergency SOS via satellite introduced with the iPhone 14 series, allowing users to send basic text messages or location signals in areas without cellular coverage.

This feature is particularly relevant for outdoor adventurers, hikers, or travelers in remote locations. Combined with the rugged durability and battery life of the Ultra lineup, satellite messaging could be a game-changer ensuring peace of mind even off the grid.

5G RedCap Support for Smarter, Low-Power Connectivity

Connectivity is also expected to improve with the addition of 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability), a new cellular standard optimized for wearables. RedCap offers many of the benefits of traditional 5G such as faster speeds and lower latency but with lower power consumption, which is vital for maintaining strong battery life in compact devices.

If implemented, this would not only improve app performance and streaming (like Apple Music or Maps) but also ensure faster background syncing, better real-time health monitoring, and more reliable call or message handling over cellular networks.

Internal Upgrades: Brighter Display, New Chip, Longer Battery

Apple is also expected to refresh the internal hardware of the Watch Ultra 3. This includes:

A brighter and faster display, potentially with improved always-on display capabilities.

A next-generation chip, likely based on the S10 or newer, which would improve overall performance and energy efficiency.

Possible battery life improvements, especially if paired with new power-efficient display or connectivity technologies.

These enhancements would keep Apple’s flagship wearable in direct competition with rugged smartwatches from Garmin, Suunto, and others, especially among athletes and explorers.

While Apple has been tight-lipped about other new features, there are whispers of additional health sensors, including hydration tracking, skin temperature monitoring upgrades, and improved ECG accuracy. The watchOS 12 beta also hints at more advanced fitness coaching features, potentially leveraging AI to offer smarter training insights.

Design-wise, no major changes are expected beyond perhaps new finishes including an updated black titanium or even a rumored ceramic variant.

Apple is expected to announce the Watch Ultra 3 during its September 9, 2025 event, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. Based on previous years, pre-orders should open on Friday, September 12, with shipping and retail availability likely to begin Friday, September 19.

However, supply chain whispers suggest that some Ultra 3 models may ship later, possibly due to limited availability of satellite components or health sensors.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 looks set to be the most capable smartwatch Apple has ever made. With a larger display, smarter health tracking, and next-gen connectivity, Apple is clearly targeting the needs of serious users who want reliability, durability, and intelligence on their wrist.

Whether you’re an athlete, explorer, or health enthusiast, the Ultra 3 could represent the most significant evolution of the Apple Watch in years.