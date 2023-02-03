Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 to come with a bigger 2.1-inch display

The year 2024 may be something you should consider if you’ve been considering purchasing a new, high-end sports watch for the upcoming year.

The Apple Watch Ultra was a brand-new, high-end sports wristwatch that was introduced as the highest model in the company’s whole line of smartwatches. The first wristwatch to be released, the Apple Watch Ultra, had all the luxury features we need. But what will the new Apple Watch Ultra have? And when we talk about the upcoming smartwatch, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Ultra, which will be introduced in 2024.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2024 is said to have a larger 2.1-inch face panel, as we have noted in the title. Therefore, if you want to learn more about this smartwatch, we’ve got all you need to know here:

Apple Watch Ultra 2024 with 2.1-inch panel

Speaking of the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra for 2024, here is a fresh report from a well-known tipster, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Security, who claims that the device will receive an upgrade in terms of its display, going from a 1.93-inch screen to a bigger 2.1-inch screen, which is actually a 10% increase in terms of size.

Along with the larger size, it has also been reported that Apple would introduce a new smartwatch with a larger 50MM case size. Speaking specifically of the Apple Watch Ultra, it will include a brighter and more power-efficient OLED display in addition to the new microLED display technology.

Continuing our discussion on the 2024 Apple Watch. It has been stated that a larger battery will be used to power this larger display. Additionally, there will be a big boost on the chipset side as well. However, we may anticipate a large price reduction for the first-year Apple Watch Ultra, which will turn two years old at the time of the launch, with the introduction of the 2024 Apple Watch Ultra.

We can see Apple move to include additional sporting functions for the 2024 model and also move to raise the entire price of this smartwatch in order to make it worthwhile for the consumers. Nothing has been verified yet, though! It will be premature to make any predictions concerning the Apple Watch series after 2024.

Prior to that, the next Apple Watch Ultra will also be released in 2023. So, after looking at the 2023 model, we can easily speculate on what will be added to the portfolio for the following year. Therefore, let’s have a look at what the 2023 Apple Watch Ultra may potentially include before we start waiting for the 2024 model.