Apple will be launching a new MacBook powered with M2 chipset later this year

Apple made various announcements during the Peek Performance 2022 event, including the iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air, and so on. It did not, however, disclose any new MacBooks.

According to a recent source, Apple may release two new laptops later this year. In addition, Apple is likely to introduce the next-generation Apple Silicon M2 CPU, which will be the M1 chipset’s replacement.

Launch timeline for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro leaked

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next MacBook Air will come with an improved M1 processor. However, according to the most recent 9to5Mac story, Apple will release two new MacBooks featuring the M2 CPU. According to the most recent information, Apple will release the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models later this year.

Although a precise release date has yet to be disclosed, the most recent information reveals that both devices are in advanced stages of development. Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, Apple will unveil the new MacBooks at WWDC in June.

What else to expect from Apple MacBook Air & MacBook Pro

Since last year, rumors about the new MacBook Air have been circulating on the internet. The next MacBook is expected to have a flat-edged design akin to the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

There will be two USB-C ports as well. It will be powered by the M2 processor, which is projected to be more powerful and quicker than the M1. The MacBook Air, codenamed J413, is expected to be available in a single configuration using the M2 processor.

Furthermore, according to the same rumor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will get a new model with the M2 processor. It’s claimed to be based on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, which goes by the codename J493. As a result, there is a likelihood that the next MacBook Pro will have the same design as the present model.

It is also supposed to be reasonably priced. According to the source, Apple may delete the “Pro” designation, implying that the forthcoming laptop would be known simply as the MacBook. Apple, on the other hand, is yet to confirm the same. As a result, we recommend that you take it with a grain of salt.

