OnePlus Nord 2T leaked online prior to the official launch

Thus according to reports, the OnePlus Nord line will be expanded with a new model. Rumors abound that OnePlus is working on the Nord 2T, which is now being tested in India.

OnePlus is yet to make a statement regarding the phone, but the first glimpse at the Nord 2T is available. A fresh render of the OnePlus Nord 2T reveals the rear design and even some information regarding the phone’s cameras.

New leaks about OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T may have received its first render, according to 91Mobiles. Except for one exception, the Nord 2T appears extremely similar to the Oppo Reno 7 Pro from the rear in the image.

A significant shift. The Nord 2T’s camera technology is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Although it borrows components like as large camera cutouts and a rectangular island, the overall appearance of the phone’s cameras is distinct.

At the very top, there is a large camera module that covers more than half of the circular region around it. Below it is two other sensors, both of which are lower in size but all of which are contained within a single circle. The camera island is equipped with two LED spotlights, most likely in different colors.

Although there is some newness in the look of the incoming Nord-series phone, the OnePlus may have taken a lesson from its past. The rear panel, according to the rumor, features a sandstone finish, which we’ve seen on prior OnePlus phones including the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.

While the sandstone finish is attractive, its combination with the pale blue color with a matte finish in the camera module may not be popular.

Interestingly, the model does not reveal the front of the OnePlus Nord 2T, but the report suggests that it will have a familiar design. That might imply that the Nord 2T will have a punch-hole display with a somewhat broader chin at the bottom of the display.

That is the normal design for mid-range phones right now, so unless the OnePlus surprises us, the Nord 2T will most likely look like any other OnePlus phone.

Leaked specifications for OnePlus Nord 2T

We already knew the Nord 2T’s essential specs before this render appeared. The Nord 2T, according to sources, would include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

According to reports, the phone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to ship with Android 12 out of the box, and its battery will be a 4500mAh device with compatibility for 80W SuperVOOC charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord 2T’s cameras might have a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

