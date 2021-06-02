Apple WWDC 2021: Everything to Expect

Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just around the corner and excitement on the internet is difficult to contain. Apple recently announced that WWDC 2021 will be held from June 7 to June 11 and the iPhone maker has already set up the event link on YouTube. As everyone must already know, Apple users can also stream the keynote event on the company’s official website.

According to reports, the Cupertino giant has also set up “Digital Lounges” this year, a virtual space where developers can interact with Apple engineers, discuss the latest technology and indulge in several special activities throughout the event. Furthermore, invite links have also been sent and developers need to sign in ahead of the event to participate in the mentioned activity.

According to the company website, the event is said to go live at 10 am PDT i.e., 10:30 PM IST on June 7 and it obviously would be strictly virtual in lieu of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As usual, we can expect big software announcements from Apple at the WWDC 2021 event including the latest iterations of iOS, iPad OS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS. As far as we have experience, Apple hardly makes any hardware announcements at WWDC events and it is mainly just a software event, but there have been exceptional years and even this year seems like we are going to get a surprise from the American technology giant.

WWDC 2021: What to expect?

1. iOS 15

Apple’s number one hit product is its iOS software and this year should be no different. There are iPhone users everywhere around the world and like every year, users are most excited to see a good change on their iPhones with iOS updates and iOS 15 is the company’s latest iteration of their legacy iPhone Operating System.

Bloomberg reports that iOS 15 is bringing some major upgrades to the iPhone including an updated lock screen, notification centre, privacy protection settings and other software tweaks that will make your iPhone look a lot better than before.

iOS 14 was a massive upgrade from its previous generation iOS 13 and we expect the same from iOS 15 this year. According to a report by Android Authority, iOS 15 may also bring new options to tweak their notification based on if they are working, sleeping or driving.

iMessage is also speculated to get a big update where Apple will make the application work like a social network. iMessage is one reason which makes it impossible for iPhone users to switch to Android and with iOS 15, Apple is making sure it stays that way.

There are several other speculations floating all over the internet but June 7th is the date where we get to know it all.

2. macOS 12

Apple has outdone themselves with their Apple ARM-based M1 silicon chips that first debuted on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini last year. macOS Big Sur supported the M1 chip like smooth butter, the compatibility is incredible and this is not me saying, these are the words of all MacBook users.

Well, this year Apple is planning a major redesign of their mac Operating System, an even better one, indeed! At least this is what the speculations suggest. Apple is intending to make iOS, macOS, iPad OS, and tvOS as similar as possible for the users to feel familiarity while trying out new devices and this year, we may see some advancement in this regard.

The name of macOS 12 is most likely to officially be released on the day of the keynote. As much as we are aware, the internet has some suggestions, but Apple’s tradition to name their macOS after California landmarks will continue with this latest iteration.

At WWDC 2021, developers can expect a beta version of macOS 12 to be released and with time, Apple will launch the new Operating System sometime in September.

3. iPad OS 15

iPad is another one of Apple’s masterpiece, a slate that is powerful enough to replace a full-size computer and what makes it functional is the iPad OS and at WWDC 2021, Apple will be introducing its latest iteration, the iPad OS 15.

iPad is a productivity tool that performs extremely well as a laptop replacement. The big screen makes it even more fun to watch movies and consume entertainment content. iPad OS makes the iPad what it is and this year, it is speculated that Apple will be announcing its most significant iPad OS update and users can’t wait to see what the company has to offer.

According to multiple reports, iPad OS 15 is most likely to add support to add widgets on the home screen and this would make the tablet even more usable and productive.

As mentioned in a report by Android Authority, users are facing certain limitations with their iPad Pro (M1) in which third-party applications are capped to operate only on 5GB of RAM at max and the M1 iPad Pro is much more capable than that as it tops at 16GB of RAM.

Apple is most likely to address this issue at WWDC on June 7.

4. watchOS 8

Apple Watch, the most popular smartwatch in the world is also speculated to get its software updated with watchOS 8 and there are a couple of new significant features that are speculated to be introduced at this year’s WWDC keynote.

Firstly, watchOS 8 might add blood glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch. However, this is just one of the many rumours that are floating on the internet. But, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, blood-glucose monitoring might actually come in very useful as a health benefit.

Other than this, iPhone’s Assistive Touch feature might be added to the watchOS along with several new accessibility features.

5. tvOS 15

There are not many speculations on tvOS 15’s new features but it is highly anticipated that this new software update would give a redesign to Apple TV’s user interface. The tvOS leaves so much to be done for Apple TV and this year at WWDC 2021, the Cupertino company might change that.

Apple TV app store is also likely to get a revamp with new features and also a kids mode with more parental options.

6. Hardware updates: Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, AirPods (3rd generation)

Although WWDC is a software event but every year, there is at least some form of hardware surprise that Apple offers. This year, it is highly speculated that Apple will introduce the next-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Mini.

As mentioned in a report by Android Authority, according to Jon Prosser, Apple might revamp the external chassis of the Mac Mini and upgrade it with the new M1X chip. Nevertheless, these are mere speculations and Jon Prosser is not really the most accurate when it comes to Apple leaks.

Furthermore, according to Bloomberg, the next generation of MacBook Pro devices could be launched at this year’s developer conference. Apple is most likely to launch the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with a magnetic MagSafe charger, redesigned chassis and extra ports on June 7th.

The third generation of Apple AirPods is also rumoured to be announced at Apple’s WWDC 2021 event. The next generation of AirPods is speculated to get an AirPods Pro design but without the Active Noise Cancellation and a shorter stem.

Anyhow, these are mere speculations based on Apple leakers’ claims but the Worldwide Developers Conference for 2021 is starting on June 7th and everyone can watch the keynote live either on YouTube or Apple’s official website.