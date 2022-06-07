Apple WWDC: Everything You Need to Know

The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference is an annual event held by tech giants and premium consumer electronics producers and retailers, Apple Inc. This event is hosted to announce to world about the new updates the company has made whether it is a new product or a new range of an existing product or even new software and other updates. The event this year will last for 4 days starting on the 6th of June and concluding on the 10th of June and it is taking place in California, USA.

The first day concluded and the company has announced that the new operating system iOS 16 which will be out to the public sometime this fall. This new iOS is set to have a new and improved lock screen and there will also be some major updates to the messaging app.

WatchOS 9 is also set to come out very soon which is their operating system for the Apple smart watch. There will be more features in this new update and much easier and better tracking systems where you can even track the medicines you eat so you don’t miss them.

MacOS Ventura is also set to come out soon which makes it easier for you to do a lor of things at once with a much more improved RAM and processor.

iPad OS 16 is also set to come out soon with similar updates to the MacOS Ventura.

The biggest update on the first day however is the new and improved M2 processor which will be used on the MacBook air and even the MacBook Pro. This is a new heavy-duty chip which can handle 24GB of unified memory and even has a micro 5nm design.

They even showed off the new 13 inches MacBook Pro which has been equipped with this quality processor. They have even announced that these new laptops will hit the Indian market and will be available for retail sometime in July. The MacBook Air equipped with the M2 chip will be available in India for a hefty price of Rs. 1,19,000 and the 512GB MacBook Pro will set their Indian customers back by around Rs. 1,50,000.

Only one day of this conference has been concluded and the Apple Inc have already announced so many new updates and features. There are still 3 more days of this event remaining and it seems like there going to be so many revolutionary changes and updates.