Sony’s former Chief Nobuyuki dies at 84

The former CEO of Sony Group Corporation, Nobuyuki Idei died on June 2. The company announced this on June 7. Nobuyuki was 84 and led the company’s push into content. Although he missed the transition to MP3s which further gave rise to the iPod wave.

The former chief executive took the responsibility to bring Sony Group Corporation from the hardware market to the entertainment market. Under his directorship, the Japanese conglomerate ran behind making Walkman and lagged in the transition to MP3s and flat–panel TVs.

His strong character and civilized nature made his forerunner choose him for the position of CEO. Idei’s push into content initiated a dispute between Japan–based engineers and foreign movie and music directorial.

Back in 2012, in an interview with Reuters Idei told them while he was doing his duty in the company he was condemned for saying that the company should not make panels. He also cited an example that Toyota purchases steel to manufacture a car but the final cost set by the firm is for the car and not the steel.

During the working period of Idei the company handed over its dominance in the portable music industry to Apple and it was also bypassed by the local opponent and Korean firms in television.

In the FY2000 the corporation’s net value was 7 times that of Apple. During the early 90s the forerunner of Idei, Norio Ohga was willing to take over Apple Inc.

In 2005, the former CEO announced his resignation from the post as his earnings went down. He was succeeded by Howard Stringer. Stringer was the first foreigner to be the chief of the Sony Group Corporation.

The turnback of production started after Idei left the corporation. This happened because the company had put its profitless hardware such as PS games on sale. It was done by the firm to move its complete focus over the entertainment industry.

In his remark over the demise of Idei, the current CEO of the firm said that he is still amazed at Nobuyuki Idei’s foreknowledge and anticipation with which he speculated about the effect of the web on the corporation. Furthermore, Idei actively participated in digitalization across the Sony Group Corporation.

Reports say that liver failure was the reason for the demise of Nobuyuki Idei. After leaving his job at Sony he continued to work as a consultant and director on the company’s board and gave his service to corporate Japan.