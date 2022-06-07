Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Sony’s former Chief Nobuyuki dies at 84

Riya Ghosh
Story

The former CEO of Sony Group CorporationNobuyuki Idei died on June 2The company announced this on June 7Nobuyuki was 84 and led the company’s push into contentAlthough he missed the transition to MP3s which further gave rise to the iPod wave.

Quantum Leaps Corp. Founder and CEO Nobuyuki Idei, the famed ex-CEO of Sony Corp., poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan June 7, 2018.

Source: Reuters

The former chief executive took the responsibility to bring Sony Group Corporation from the hardware market to the entertainment marketUnder his directorshipthe Japanese conglomerate ran behind making Walkman and lagged in the transition to MP3s and flatpanel TVs.

His strong character and civilized nature made his forerunner choose him for the position of CEOIdei’s push into content initiated a dispute between Japanbased engineers and foreign movie and music directorial.

Back in 2012in an interview with Reuters Idei told them while he was doing his duty in the company he was condemned for saying that the company should not make panelsHe also cited an example that Toyota purchases steel to manufacture a car but the final cost set by the firm is for the car and not the steel.

During the working period of Idei the company handed over its dominance in the portable music industry to Apple and it was also bypassed by the local opponent and Korean firms in television.

In the FY2000 the corporation’s net value was 7 times that of AppleDuring the early 90s the forerunner of IdeiNorio Ohga was willing to take over  Apple Inc.

In 2005the former CEO announced his resignation from the post as his earnings went downHe was succeeded by Howard StringerStringer was the first foreigner to be the chief of the Sony Group Corporation.

The turnback of production started after Idei left the corporationThis happened because the company had put its profitless hardware such as PS games on saleIt was done by the firm to move its complete focus over the entertainment industry.

In his remark over the demise of Ideithe current CEO of the firm said that he is still amazed at Nobuyuki Idei’s foreknowledge and anticipation with which he speculated about the effect of the web on the corporationFurthermoreIdei actively participated in digitalization across the Sony Group Corporation.

Reports say that liver failure was the reason for the demise of Nobuyuki IdeiAfter leaving his job at Sony he continued to work as a consultant and director on the company’s board and gave his service to corporate Japan.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend