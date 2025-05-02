Apple is preparing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027 with a bold new lineup, including a foldable model and a Pro version featuring a striking glass-centric design. However, reports suggest that the ambitious engineering behind these devices is so advanced that Apple will continue to rely on its established Chinese manufacturing partners, despite ongoing efforts to diversify its supply chain and shift some production to India.

Anniversary iPhone to Usher in a New Era of Design:

For its 20th year milestone, Apple is reportedly working on two special-edition iPhones: a long-awaited foldable device and a Pro model that will push the boundaries of smartphone aesthetics. The Pro version is expected to make extensive use of glass, integrating the frame and back into a seamless, unified design. This futuristic approach is intended to mark a significant leap in both form and function, echoing the transformative impact of the iPhone X a decade ago.

The foldable iPhone, meanwhile, is rumored to feature a book-like design that opens to reveal an interior display about the size of an iPad mini. Apple is said to be investing in new materials to eliminate visible fold marks, aiming for a flawless user experience. Trial production of the foldable model is already underway, with Foxconn handling assembly and Samsung supplying the OLED panels. Mass production is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, setting the stage for a grand unveiling alongside the iPhone 18 series.

Why China Remains Indispensable:

Despite Apple’s recent push to expand iPhone production in India, the 20th-anniversary models are expected to be made almost exclusively in China. Industry analysts point to the extraordinary complexity of the new designs, which require entirely new components and manufacturing techniques. China’s manufacturing ecosystem, refined over decades, offers unmatched expertise, infrastructure, and supply chain integration-capabilities that are difficult to replicate elsewhere.

Although India has caught up in making normal iPhone models, the complex engineering of the anniversary editions poses new difficulties. According to current estimates, manufacturing costs in India are 5–10% higher than in China. For its first production run, Apple has never introduced a drastically altered product outside of China, and there are no signs that this will change for the 2027 lineup.

For devices with thousands of components and cutting-edge features, the extensive network of more than 700 production sites—the majority of which are centered in China—allows for quick coordination and problem-solving. The fundamental manufacture of these complex designs is probably going to stay in Chinese facilities, even while Apple investigates final assembly in India.

What to Expect from Apple’s 20th Anniversary Launch:

Apple is expected to announce its 20th-anniversary iPhone lineup in the second half of 2027, with the foldable and Pro models at the forefront. The Pro model may introduce a full-screen design with under-display cameras and Face ID, moving closer to the long-standing goal of a seamless display. The foldable device is expected to set new standards for durability and user experience in the category.

While Apple’s manufacturing in India continues to grow, the anniversary editions highlight the enduring importance of China’s manufacturing ecosystem for the most advanced and complex products. For consumers, this means the 20th-anniversary iPhones will likely combine groundbreaking design with the reliability and precision that have become synonymous with Apple’s Chinese production partners.

As Apple prepares for this landmark release, the company’s choices reflect the balance between innovation, cost, and the realities of global manufacturing-a dynamic that continues to shape the future of the world’s most iconic smartphone.