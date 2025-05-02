Need a personalised diet? Or thinking of learning Kannada, or any local language to better blend into your new city? Are you confused about taxes or investments? We all face these questions, but most of us end up spending hours searching and comparing and still feeling unsure.

That’s where Pyng comes in, Swiggy’s new AI-powered platform designed to take the guesswork out of finding expert assistance. It’s not just another app; it’s a practical shortcut that understands what you need, recommends tailored solutions, and connects you with verified professionals who can actually help.

What is Pyng?

Pyng is not your average search platform. It understands the intent behind your request and responds with customised, actionable solutions, not just links or listings.

You can say things like:

“I feel exhausted, need help fixing my diet for PCOS.”



“I want help in planning my wedding”



“I’m confused about how to file taxes.”



Pyng listens, understands, and immediately responds with the right solution, whether that’s a session with a certified nutritionist, a trial class with a language tutor, or a consultation with a verified financial advisor.

Why Pyng Is the AI Shortcut we Need

With growing demand for reliable, expert-led guidance across health, finance, education, and more, India needed a smarter way to get help. Pyng answers that need to cut through digital noise.

What sets Pyng apart:

Conversational AI that understands your real problem, not just keywords



Instant, relevant recommendations instead of long, confusing lists



Verified professionals across 100+ service categories



Pre-booking chats so you can clarify doubts



Smart follow-ups to help you take the next step with confidence



It’s like having a personal assistant, therapist, and consultant, right in your pocket.

Explore a Wide Range of Services

Pyng’s expert network spans across multiple life categories, ensuring there’s always someone right for your needs:

Health & Wellness : Nutritionists, yoga instructors, parenting coaches

Finance : Chartered accountants, investment planners, tax advisors



Learning & Upskilling : Language tutors, academic mentors, creative teachers



Spiritual & Emotional Guidance : Astrologers, tarot readers, wellness coaches



Lifestyle & Events : Wedding planners, makeup artists, travel consultants



Every expert is vetted to ensure quality, trust, and peace of mind.

Actionable Help, Not Just Another Directory

Most platforms give you a long list of options, leaving you to figure out what’s best, whom to trust, and how to proceed. Pyng changes the game by offering more than just connections. It takes you from confusion to clarity with features designed to make your journey smoother:

AI to help you understand and help you direct to right professional



Clarity on reviews, ratings and pricing to find someone based on your budget



The experience feels more like chatting with a helpful, well-informed friend, someone who understands your situation and guides you through it step by step. You don’t need to hop across different platforms or apps. Everything, from discovery to booking to follow-ups, happens in one clean, intuitive chat window.

And if the session doesn’t meet your expectations? Pyng offers a satisfaction guarantee, including a full refund, a rare promise in today’s digital service space that makes it even easier to trust.

Backed by Swiggy, Designed with You in Mind

With a legacy of redefining convenience in India, Swiggy understands what modern users need: speed, simplicity, and reliability. Pyng is an extension of that philosophy, now applied to expert discovery and real-world problem solving.

Instead of wasting hours browsing forums or juggling recommendations from friends, Pyng gives you a streamlined way to access professional guidance across areas that impact daily life:

Personal wellbeing

Career advancement

Financial planning

Learning & upskilling

Emotional and spiritual clarity

Event or travel coordination

Every expert is curated and verified, ensuring a trusted network you can rely on. Pyng’s user-focused design puts your comfort and clarity first, so your decisions are informed, confident, and efficient.

The Future of Expert Assistance Is Already Here

We’ve all faced moments where we thought, “Where do I even begin?” Pyng AI answers that question with clarity, speed, and personalisation.. No second-guessing. No research rabbit holes. Just smart, relevant help, delivered instantly.

Whether you’re in a hurry to sort out your taxes, want to consult a dietitian about fatigue, or are looking for a language coach. Pyng offers intelligent support tailored to your needs. Its conversational AI learns from every input, delivering hyper-personalised results that match your lifestyle, urgency, and preferences.

So, why wait? Book your first consultation today at PYNG and take a risk-free step toward your goals. You can also download the PYNG app from the Play Store or App Store for quick and easy access anytime.