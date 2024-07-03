Well, if you are like me, I am sure you are looking forward to the next generation of airpods pro 3. Well, who would not be excited at the prospect of getting hold of the newest and best high-end wireless earphones? Today we are going to reveal everything starting with the probable release date up to the features and the possible price of the new product. Well then, let us dive right in and look at all the things we know about it!

What is the Release Date of the AirPods Pro 3?

Okay, so here’s the scoop on the release date: Apple has not disclosed the expected date of release for the AirPods Pro 3. But there is no need to worry; professionals can make a pretty good assumption. In their opinion, such new earphones should reach the market in 2025.

Even though we were anticipating the AirPods 4 to be released within this year with two variants, the Pro 3 should be released the following year. Looking at how popular the AirPods Pro 2 was, it is not shocking that Apple is preparing for the third version.

What are the Features Improved in the AirPods Pro 3?

That being said, let us discuss the specifications. Although the next generation AirPods Pro 3 will have a design similar to the AirPods Pro 2, they will have cool features. They might not have any new innovative concepts but they will certainly be a notch higher in quality.

Some expected features include better Adaptive Audio, which has been previously rumored as well. This feature will allow the user to change the volume levels of the music automatically depending on the environment. Think about how your earphones can lower the volume of music when you are in a library, and then increase the volume of the same music when you are on a street full of traffic. Pretty neat, right?

How Much Are the AirPods Pro 3 Going to Cost?

Apple has not significantly changed the pricing of its AirPods Pro and this is likely to be the same with Pro 3 . They should be available for around $249 at the time of launch.

Nevertheless, the price may possibly increase by a little, more so since Apple has not disclosed the prices of the new iPhones. Hopefully it’ll remain true though!

We look forward to the following aspects in the AirPods Pro 3:

Better Microphone Quality

Here is the truth, the microphone on all AirPod including the expensive AirPods Max should be upgraded. Who does not desire to have clearly audible voice during online meetings like Zoom, do we? Thus, here’s hoping Apple increases the microphone quality for the Pro 3.

USB-C Case Support

Another drawback of the AirPods Pro 2 is that it is still using the outdated lightning port. Indeed, it has been high time for Apple to use the USB-C port, which, by the way, has become standard for most of the Apple devices. This, I believe, would make life easier, don’t you agree?

Improved Build Quality

As for the durability, the AirPods Pro 2 are not exactly prone to breakages; however, they are not as robust as one would expect given that they have ‘Pro’ in their title. On the design side, it would be great if the Pro 3 felt a bit more robust so that one could simply throw them into bags.

Longer Battery Life

Who wouldn’t want to make their earphones last long? The current AirPods Pro 2 provide a battery life of about six hours with noise cancellation activated. In the case of the Pro 3, we expect the battery to get a substantial increase in capacity so that its users can listen to their music and podcasts for even longer.