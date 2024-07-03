Speaking of the next Google Pixel 10 and its bright future, the star of today is the Tensor G5 chip. You may be asking yourself now, “Pixel 10? We are not even talking about Pixel 9, right?” And you are correct in your observation. However, nothing stays static in the technology world and Google is already off to the races.

What’s the Buzz About?

Therefore the question that arises is, ‘what is all the fuss about?’ I will spell it out for you in lay man’s language if I may. Google has been working on the Tensor G5 chip and we all know what happened? It has just passed its first significant test at TSMC, which is a massive player in the chip industry. That means the design of the chip has been completed and the chip is now set to be made in the real sense of it.

What’s a Tensor G5 Chip?

You might be asking yourself right now, ‘What in the Actual is a Tensor G5 chip?’ Simply put, that is the brain of the Pixel phone. Like our brains assist us in thinking and performing some actions, the Tensor G5 chip assists the phone in performing all its intelligent functions, such as capturing photos and videos, playing games and interacting with various apps.

The Charm of 3nm process of TSMC

Here is the interesting aspect – this new chip is going to be built on TSMC’s new 3nm process technology. Alright, I know that sounds super technical, but just picture it this way, it is like preparing a cake with the right ingredients. This 3nm process results in making the chip more efficient at power saving and performs really well.

What are the Consequences of This?

That Tensor G5 chip? It’s the first chip the company has fully developed in-house. That’s right! In the past, Google used to take the chips from Samsung and altered them a little. But not this time. As seen earlier, the Tensor G5 has been self-developed by Google.

Why It Will Make Your Pixel 10 Better

The Tensor G5 chip will make Google have complete command, from the chip itself to the operating system level. This means the Pixel 10 is expected to be super smooth and powerful, with better battery life and awesome AI capabilities. Consider your phone being able to do even more and being able to do it in a more efficient way for a longer period of time.

Learning from the Best

Making chips is by no means an easy walk in the park. It is something only a handful of companies globally can do. Apple is one of the best at this – they make terrific chips for iPhones, iPads, and even laptops. Samsung and Huawei are quite decent as well but people tend to get phones with Snapdragon chips rather than Samsung’s Exynos chip. Therefore, the performance of Google’s Tensor G5 is going to be quite fascinating to witness.

What’s Next?

Now that the Tensor G5 chip is ready with the tape-out stage, it is one step closer to success. The next thing will be to watch how it is going to fare in actual conditions. Will it make the Pixel 10 the best phone ever? The future is uncertain, yet the current situation seems rather hopeful.