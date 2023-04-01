Apple’s cheapest iPad now costs $269 at Amazon and Walmart, making it more attractive

The iPad has become one of the most popular devices in the Apple ecosystem, providing users with a versatile tool for both work and leisure. However, the high cost of Apple products can be prohibitive for many potential buyers. Fortunately, the recent discount of $60 on the ninth-generation iPad on Amazon and Walmart has made it more accessible for users who want to explore the App Store and iPad.

While it may not be the latest version, the ninth-generation iPad remains an excellent option for many. It can easily run the latest iPadOS 16 update and handle all the App Store applications. Although the tenth-generation iPad is available, it comes at a higher price point, making the ninth-generation an attractive alternative for those seeking a more affordable option.

iPad can be the best to get started and explore some features

One of the significant benefits of owning an iPad is access to Apple’s exclusive services that are not available on other devices. These services include iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music, and iCloud. For those new to the Apple ecosystem, the iPad is a great way to get started and experience these services firsthand. Our review of the ninth-generation iPad found that, despite its older design, it is still a fast device that provides excellent value, even at its regular price of $329.

The base model of the ninth-generation comes with 64GB of storage, which may be sufficient for some users. However, for those who plan on storing many photos, videos, or other files on their iPad, the larger version with 256GB of storage is available for an additional $80. This option is ideal for those who require more storage space or want to have all their media readily available.

An excellent choice for new Apple products

In conclusion, the discounted ninth-generation iPad is an excellent choice for users who want to explore the App Store and the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. It is a powerful device that can run the latest iPadOS update and provides access to many exclusive Apple services. Whether you’re a long-time Apple user or a newcomer to the ecosystem, the ninth-generation is worth considering. Its affordable price and powerful capabilities make it an excellent investment for anyone looking to enter the world of Apple devices.

When we looked at the iPad in our review, we found that it may not have the most modern design, but it’s still a great value, even at its regular price of $329. It’s an excellent choice for those who are new to Apple products and want to explore the Apple ecosystem without spending too much money.