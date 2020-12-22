Apple’s Electric Car-Apple is planning to make an electric car by 2024

Apple to come with Apple’s Electric Car

There is Newton’s Apple which changed science and then there is Steve Job’s apple which changed lives. In the journey of changing lives, Apple is now coming up with a plan to make electric cars. The automotive project of apple is called ‘Titan’. Apple has been working on the project since 2014, with building up a vehicle from scratch.

This would be an interesting development in the competitive landscape of future automobile technology. Read the full article below! Apple Is Planning To Make An Electric, Self-Driving Car By 2024, Sources Sayhttps://t.co/j4hU3v9Ycs pic.twitter.com/OHx5YJ1JEt — Focus Business Financing (@focusfinancing) December 22, 2020

#FinancialPersonal Apple is planning to make an electric, self-driving car by 2024, sources say – Business Insider: The passenger vehicle could have “next level” battery packs developed by Apple itself, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. https://t.co/5JlpW4m9dK pic.twitter.com/TE5I3816v9 — @globalfirstnews (@globalfirstnews) December 21, 2020

Apple fans will be all over this one.

Apple is planning to make an electric self driving car by 2024. My gut says they are going to partner with an existing car company and not make it from scratch. Interesting business move.https://t.co/Le0BXtLtBX — Danny Thompson (@DThompsonDev) December 22, 2020

Rumor: Apple working on an electric car by 2024 with “next gen battery technology” If it’s true, I’m thinking it will probably

1: Be extremely expensive

2: Debut with plans for a charging network

3: Have the best software in any car

4: Only have lightning ports inside — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 22, 2020

From that point forward, Apple has advanced enough that it presently means to assemble a vehicle for shoppers, two individuals acquainted with the exertion stated, asking not to be named in light of the fact that Apple’s arrangements are not public. Apple’s objective of building an individual vehicle for the mass market diverges from opponents, for example, Alphabet Inc’s Waymo, which has constructed Robo-cabs to convey travelers for a driverless ride-hailing administration.

Now Apple’s Electric Car might still be a distant dream however here are some Twitter memes-

they better not come out with an Android car #AppleCar pic.twitter.com/uvIROqDtI1 — STOCKS BY THE POUND!! ⚖️ (@OXtwo47) December 22, 2020

Is This The #AppleCar You Talking about pic.twitter.com/TyCXa9GYUQ — Bogdan The Bus And Train Enthusiast (@Bogdanel7RBLX) December 22, 2020