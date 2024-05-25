Apple is reportedly gearing up to revolutionize the laptop market with its upcoming foldable MacBooks. According to the latest information from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these innovative devices could start shipping as early as 2026. Here’s everything we know so far about Apple’s ambitious plans for foldable MacBooks.

Apple Foldable MacBook Details Emerge

More details have emerged about the much-anticipated foldable MacBook that Apple has supposedly been working on.

The device is expected to come with either a 20-inch or an 18.8-inch display. When folded, the 20-inch version will reportedly resemble a 14- to 15-inch MacBook, while the 18.8-inch model will look similar to a 13- to 14-inch MacBook. This dual-size approach suggests that Apple is aiming to cater to different segments of the market, offering both portability and ample screen real estate.

Production and Shipping Timeline

Kuo’s latest report estimates that Apple could ship more than 1 million units of these foldable MacBooks in 2026. This is a shift from his previous projection, which suggested a 2027 shipping date. The accelerated timeline indicates that Apple is making significant progress in developing these devices.

Apple is reportedly working with LG Display to create a foldable screen that is as crease-free as possible, addressing one of the major concerns with current foldable technology.

The device is expected to feature Apple’s M5 processor, showcasing the company’s latest advancements in chip technology. Production could begin as soon as the end of 2025, setting the stage for a 2026 release.

Background and Development

The idea of a foldable MacBook was first brought into the spotlight by supply chain analyst Ross Young in 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman later corroborated this rumor, suggesting that the foldable device could be a hybrid of an iPad and a MacBook, featuring a dual-screen display without a physical keyboard and trackpad.

In 2022, the Korean publication The Elec also reported on Apple’s potential timeline for foldable devices, noting that Apple would likely start working on these devices after introducing an OLED display to the iPad or MacBook.

With the recent launch of the OLED iPad Pro, it seems plausible that foldable MacBooks are the next step in Apple’s innovation roadmap.

Competing in the Foldable Market

The foldable MacBook isn’t Apple’s only venture into foldable technology. In February, a report from The Information revealed that Apple is still developing at least two folding iPhone prototypes that close horizontally.

Additionally, rumors indicate that Apple is working on a folding iPad, which Gurman has said is still in its “early stages.” The company is reportedly focused on eliminating any visible crease in the folding iPad’s display, a challenge that Samsung is also striving to overcome.

What This Means for the Market

Apple’s entry into the foldable market could be a game-changer. The company’s focus on eliminating creases and enhancing durability could set new standards for foldable devices. Moreover, the integration of the powerful M5 processor in these foldable MacBooks could provide unparalleled performance, making them highly attractive to professionals and tech enthusiasts alike.

Conclusion

Apple’s rumored foldable MacBooks, expected to ship in 2026, represent a significant leap in laptop technology. With options for either a 20-inch or an 18.8-inch display, these devices promise to combine portability with a large screen experience. Collaborating with LG Display to ensure a crease-free screen and powering the device with the advanced M5 processor, Apple is setting the stage for a revolutionary product.

The tech community and Apple fans alike are eagerly awaiting more details and the official announcement of these foldable MacBooks. As we approach the potential production start date in late 2025, more information will likely emerge, providing a clearer picture of what to expect from Apple’s next big innovation.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow this developing story, and keep an eye out for more updates on Apple’s foldable MacBooks and other exciting projects in the pipeline.