Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation in the foldable smartphone market, and it looks like they’re planning to up the ante once again. Recent reports suggest that Samsung is working on an “Ultra” variant of its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could bring significant changes to the design and functionality of the device. Here’s a closer look at what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Variant in the Works

Renowned industry insider Ross Young recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some exciting news about Samsung’s future plans.

According to Young, Samsung is developing a new model called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. This variant is expected to feature a larger display compared to the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The key highlight of the Fold 6 Ultra will be its slimmer design, made possible by the exclusion of S Pen support and the absence of a digitizer.

Young’s posts suggest that the removal of the digitizer, which is necessary for S Pen functionality, will allow Samsung to create a thinner and more streamlined device. This move could appeal to users who prioritize a sleek design over the convenience of stylus support.

Samsung’s Next Foldables to Feature Snapdragon Chipsets

In addition to the new Ultra variant, Samsung’s next generation of foldable phones will reportedly run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This information comes from a report by The Elec, which confirms that Samsung will continue its partnership with Qualcomm for its foldable lineup, despite earlier rumors of a potential dual-chip strategy.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, announced in October last year, boasts impressive specifications: a Prime core clocked at up to 3.3 GHz, five performance cores up to 3.2 GHz, and two efficiency cores at 2.3 GHz.

This powerful chipset is expected to deliver enhanced performance and efficiency, making the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 formidable contenders in the foldable market.

What to Expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

The potential introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra could bring several new features and improvements:

Larger Display: The Ultra variant is rumored to have a bigger screen than the standard Fold 6, providing more real estate for multitasking and media consumption.

Slimmer Design: By eliminating S Pen support, Samsung can make the Fold 6 Ultra thinner and more portable, which could attract users looking for a more compact foldable phone.

High-Performance Chipset: The inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ensures that the device will offer top-tier performance, capable of handling demanding applications and multitasking with ease.

Upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung is gearing up for its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10, 2024. This event is expected to be a major showcase for Samsung’s latest innovations, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

In addition to these foldable phones, there are rumors that Samsung might introduce the Galaxy Ring, a new device with AI-powered health features, and three models of the Galaxy Watch 7.

What Does This Mean for the Market?

The introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra signifies Samsung’s commitment to expanding and refining its foldable phone lineup. By offering a variety of models with different features and price points, Samsung aims to cater to a broader audience.

The Fold 6 Ultra, with its larger display and slimmer design, could appeal to users who prioritize aesthetics and screen size, while the standard Fold 6 might be preferred by those who value S Pen functionality.

Conclusion

Samsung’s potential launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is an exciting development for the foldable smartphone market. With a larger display, slimmer design, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Fold 6 Ultra could set new standards for what a foldable phone can offer.

As we approach the Galaxy Unpacked event in July, anticipation is building for what Samsung has in store. Whether you’re a fan of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, or high-performance devices, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is definitely something to watch out for.