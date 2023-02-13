Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max Manufacture Cost Only Marginally Higher Than Its Predecessor

According to a report by Counterpoint Research iPhone maker Apple Inc incurs an overall cost of 464 dollar s to manufacture an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The report gave a detailed analysis of the costs of production of the latest models of iPhone,

The cost of manufacturing an iPhone pro max is slightly higher when compared to the Manufacturing cost of an iPhone 13 pro max a year ago.

What is the manufacturing cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max for Apple?

Apple Inc does not reveal its profit margins or per-device production costs in its statements. Therefore analysts use gross margin numbers to find out the approximate production cost of iPhones and other apple devices.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, Apple reported a gross margin (all products included) of 37%. The gross margin on Apple products has been stable for a long time with minor fluctuations in some instances

According to the report, the cost of producing an iPhone 14 Pro Max is approximately 3.4% higher than that of an iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is mainly due to the addition of a new 48MP rear camera and an always-on display. These features have increased the production cost of the latest model.

Despite the increase in the cost of some features, Apple was able to control the increasing cost of production due to a significant decrease in the cost of certain cellular components. The iPhone 14 Pro Max’s blended cellular group cost share decreased to 13% from its predecessor, which is mainly attributed to a decline in component prices. This can be attributed to the increasing demand and popularity of 5G cellular technology.

Apple’s cost per unit for the A16 Bionic chip is approximately $11 higher than the cost of the A15 Bionic chip. Currently, the “processing” category, which includes the A16 Bionic chip, comprises 20% of the total material cost.

While talking about the cost of manufacturing, it is important to note that Apple Inc and its suppliers work out the production of iPhones based on predetermined prices for each component and product.

The numbers mentioned above are only indicating technical costs and do not take into consideration other production costs such as assembly, packaging, or distribution.

Counterpoint reported a significant year-over-year cost increase during the transition from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12, with component costs rising by a staggering 26%. This increase was mainly due to the addition of 5G modems.