As spring deepens, the buzz around Apple’s first major event of 2024—the “Let Loose” event—continues to grow. Set for May 7th, this showcase is expected to be a significant one, primarily spotlighting the next generation of iPads. Here’s everything you might want to know as we approach what could be one of the most exciting tech reveals of the year.

Event Overview

Scheduled for 7 AM PT (7:30 PM IST), the Let Loose event, much like its predecessors, will be presented through a pre-recorded video streamed across various platforms. This format, familiar to Apple enthusiasts, promises a slick presentation packed with exciting announcements.

What’s New with the Apple iPad Pro 2024?

1. OLED Comes to iPad: This year, the spotlight shines on the iPad Pro models, which are rumored to receive a significant upgrade with OLED screens. Both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch variants are expected to adopt this technology, offering improved brightness and contrast. This is a game-changer for users engaged in creative work or those who indulge heavily in media consumption.

2. Thinner Designs: The new OLED technology not only enhances visual appeal but also allows for slimmer designs. Reports suggest that the 12.9-inch model will see a reduction in thickness by about 20%, while the 11-inch model could slim down by 15%. While this sleeker form factor is enticing, it raises questions about potential impacts on battery life.

3. The Power of M4: There’s also buzz around the new brain of the iPad Pro—the M4 chip. This update could be a significant leap in terms of performance and efficiency, setting a new standard for what professionals and power users can expect from a tablet.

4. Improved User Experience: In response to user feedback, the front-facing camera may be repositioned to the landscape bezel. This tweak aims to make video calls more natural, aligning with how most people use their iPads.

Magic Keyboard Redesign: The new Magic Keyboard is expected to feel more like a laptop than ever before, thanks to an aluminum base and a larger trackpad. Rumors of added function keys could make this an essential upgrade for those who use their iPad Pro as a laptop substitute.

Apple Pencil 3: Not to be outdone, the third iteration of the Apple Pencil is rumored to feature swappable tips and a new “squeeze” gesture for more control, broadening its appeal to artists and professionals alike.

What About iPad Air?

The iPad Air isn’t being left behind. A notable addition is expected in the form of a new 12.9-inch model, which although won’t feature OLED technology, will maintain the high-quality LCD displays Apple is known for. The repositioned front-facing camera will also make its way to the Air models.

Potntial Price Hikes for new Apple iPads

With all these upgrades, price increases are anticipated. The base model of the new iPad Pro might see a rise of at least $100. This, coupled with the need for new accessories, could make the total cost of ownership higher, although many will find the enhancements justify the expense.

Alongside these hardware innovations, Apple is likely to announce the release date for iPadOS 17.5. While not expected to be revolutionary, the update should enhance the Find My feature and include new apps and games.

Post-event, the tech community won’t have to wait long for more Apple news, with WWDC 2024 just around the corner in June, promising even more updates including iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple’s “Let Loose” event on May 7, 2024, is poised to be a landmark occasion for iPad enthusiasts and tech aficionados alike. With the expected launch of upgraded iPad Pro models featuring OLED screens, thinner designs, and the potential debut of the M4 chip, Apple is set to push the boundaries of what’s possible with tablet technology.