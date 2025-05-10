If you’ve been eyeing a new MacBook but waiting for the right moment, your patience may have finally paid off. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air powered by the new M4 chip just hit its lowest price to date. For a limited time, you can grab this sleek, powerful laptop for just $849, down from its original $999 launch price. That’s a solid $150 discount on one of the most capable and lightweight laptops available in 2025.

And yes this deal isn’t some clearance event for last year’s model. This is Apple’s brand-new MacBook Air, equipped with its next-generation M4 chip, a sharper webcam, and the same beloved design that’s made the Air a favorite among students, professionals, and travelers alike

When Apple announced the M4 MacBook Air back in March, many were surprised to see it launch at a lower price than its M3 predecessor. In an era where most electronics keep getting more expensive, Apple’s decision to price the new Air more competitively felt like a rare win for consumers. That made the base 13-inch model one of the best laptops under $1,000 right out of the gate.

But now? At $849, this machine becomes nearly impossible to beat for the value it offers.

Whether you’re heading into a new semester, starting a job, or simply need a personal laptop upgrade, this deal delivers an exceptional combination of performance, portability, and future-proofing all for less than many Windows laptops in the same class

Multiple retailers are matching this all-time low price:

* Amazon: $849.00

* Best Buy: $848.00

* PC Richard & Son: $849.00

Prefer something bigger? The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air is also on sale, dropping from $1,199 to $1,049. That’s another excellent deal, especially if you want more screen space without jumping to the pricier MacBook Pro.

What’s New in the M4 MacBook Air?

The latest MacBook Air doesn’t just come with a refreshed price tag it’s packing some meaningful internal upgrades that improve nearly every part of the user experience.

At the heart of this model is Apple’s new M4 chip, which brings noticeable performance gains over the M2 and M3 models. Whether you’re editing photos, juggling dozens of browser tabs, or running creative apps like Final Cut Pro or Logic, the M4 handles it all with fluid ease and without the fan noise of more traditional laptops.

Battery life also remains a major strength. Apple promises up to 18 hours of usage on a single charge, and real-world use generally supports that claim. That kind of longevity means you can comfortably go a full day or two without scrambling for an outlet.

One small but welcome change is the upgraded webcam. Apple’s new Center Stage feature keeps you centered during video calls, even if you move around. It’s subtle but makes Zoom meetings and FaceTime calls feel more natural especially if you’re someone who talks with your hands or tends to shift while speaking.

The MacBook Air continues to live up to its name. Weighing just a little over 3 pounds, it’s incredibly easy to carry whether you’re commuting, traveling, or bouncing between classes. Unlike some Windows ultrabooks that promise thin-and-light designs but still feel bulky in a backpack, the Air disappears into your bag and doesn’t weigh down your shoulder.

And despite its slim profile, it feels premium in every way. The aluminum body, sharp Retina display, and tactile keyboard all contribute to the same high-end experience you’d expect from Apple just at a much more digestible price point.

If you’re even thinking about grabbing this deal, now’s the time. With potential tariff changes looming, future pricing on electronics especially imports is uncertain. Apple has already delayed pre-orders on some upcoming devices due to tariff fears, and this discount could evaporate quickly if retailers sell out or margins shift.

Plus, if history is any guide, Apple doesn’t tend to keep its laptops on sale for long unless a new model is imminent and since this is the newest model, this markdown is more of a rare exception than the rule.

In a market full of compromises, the MacBook Air (M4) strikes a rare balance: it’s light but powerful, affordable but premium, and sleek without being flashy. It’s no wonder it remains one of the best-selling laptops year after year.

And right now, it’s the best deal in town. Whether you’re a student, remote worker, or creative on the go, this is the MacBook Air you’ve been waiting for and at $849, it’s never been easier to say yes.