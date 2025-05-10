Panasonic Holdings, the storied Japanese electronics giant that helped define modern consumer tech, is preparing for one of its most sweeping restructures in recent history. In a bold and painful move, the company announced Friday it will lay off 10,000 employees as part of a major overhaul designed to sharpen its competitive edge and reverse sliding profitability.

The restructuring is expected to cost 130 billion yen, or about $896 million, and will roll out primarily over the current fiscal year. The cuts will be split evenly between domestic and international operations, affecting roles across multiple divisions from sales to administrative departments and will include early retirement packages for some employees in Japan.

For a company with deep roots in Japan’s post-war industrial revival and a global workforce of around 228,000, this move marks a sobering moment. Yet Panasonic is clear-eyed about the necessity: this isn’t about short-term survival, but long-term transformation.

Panasonic’s decision follows mounting pressure to streamline operations and boost return on equity a critical metric that gauges how effectively a company turns investor capital into profits. The company’s ambitious goal? Achieve a 10% return on equity by the end of fiscal year 2029.

To get there, executives are undertaking what they call a “comprehensive group restructuring” one that focuses on improving profitability across all business units, shedding unproductive divisions, and channeling resources into high-growth areas such as its energy and automotive battery businesses.

This new blueprint builds on a restructuring roadmap introduced earlier in February. However, Friday’s announcement brings clarity, gravity, and a sharp human cost.

Where the Cuts Are Coming From

Panasonic’s management says the majority of job reductions will come from sales and indirect operations, areas where duplication and inefficiencies have grown as the company expanded globally. In addition, some facilities will be consolidated, and underperforming or non-strategic businesses will be terminated altogether.

Notably, nearly half of the $900 million restructuring cost will be absorbed by Panasonic’s Lifestyle division, which covers consumer electronics like home appliances, air conditioners, and personal care products. This business, once a cornerstone of the company’s identity, has struggled in recent years to stand out in a crowded, commoditized global market.

Another 40% of the costs will fall under Panasonic’s “Other” category, which includes administrative units and the corporate holding company itself. Interestingly, the energy business the company’s fastest-growing unit will be spared from any restructuring expenses, a telling sign of where Panasonic sees its future

Betting Big on Energy and EV Batteries

The energy business is perhaps the company’s brightest light. Best known for supplying batteries to Tesla and other automakers, this segment is forecast to see a 39% increase in operating profit this year rising to 167 billion yen thanks to robust demand for electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems.

This is a significant rebound after falling short of last year’s target. For the fiscal year that ended in March, the energy unit posted 120.2 billion yen in profit, narrowly missing its 124 billion yen projection.

Still, Panasonic sees this unit as a strategic pillar, especially as the global EV market accelerates. With rivals like CATL and LG Energy Solution ramping up, Panasonic’s path forward demands heavy investment and streamlined operations elsewhere to free up capital and focus.

Despite the strong outlook for energy, Panasonic as a whole is forecasting a 13% decline in operating profit this year, bringing the total down to 370 billion yen. The dip reflects not just the cost of restructuring, but also continuing struggles in legacy businesses.

Yet for all the pain the layoffs, the financial write-downs, the uncertainty this overhaul might be the bold shift Panasonic needs. By targeting 600 billion yen in adjusted operating profit by March 2027, management is signaling its dedication to transformation.

The human cost of 10,000 jobs lost should not be understated. Entire families will be affected, and communities in Japan and abroad will feel the ripple effects. But this is a company that understands being in one position is not an option.

Panasonic has survived world wars, recessions, and the rise of Silicon Valley. Its most present challenge coming from a traditional electronics manufacturer to a modern, agile tech company may be its most significant yet.