Apple’s plans for mixed reality headsets include a second, less expensive model.

For years, it has been speculated that Apple is developing technology that combines AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) to create an MR (mixed reality) headset. The headset is expected to debut at the WWDC event in June 2023, and thanks to an earlier report, we have nearly complete details on how it will work. Although Apple has yet to acknowledge the existence of this upcoming headset, prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now suggested that it could be released in 2025. Apple plans to release “low-end” and “high-end” second-generation AR/MR headsets in 2025, according to Kuo’s blog post on Friday.

While the original Apple MR headset is expected to cost around $3,000 – a far cry from the $1,099 price tag of the Meta Quest Pro – the second generation will include a more affordable model. This would allow Apple to reach a broader audience that might not be willing to spend thousands of dollars on the first-generation headset. The idea of Apple releasing two headsets, one premium and one more affordable, isn’t new. For nearly all of its products, including the iPhones, MacBooks, and AirPods, the company already offers Pro models alongside non-Pro models. It suggests that Apple is following a similar strategy to its other product lines.

It’s anyone’s guess as to how Apple will reduce the price of the low-cost headset. The first-generation MR headset is said to be a sensory powerhouse. According to reports, it will have 15 cameras, with 8 for AR, 1 for environmental detection, and 6 for biometrics. The second-generation affordable variant may eliminate some of these to reduce the price, but that’s just speculation at this point.

