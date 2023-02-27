LinkedIn Scammers Targeted With Fake Recruitment During Massive Tech Layoffs.

Following massive tech layoffs, professional networking giant LinkedIn has been hit by several cutting-edge recruitment scams, with fraudsters defrauding those laid off by offering them jobs that do not exist. According to the Financial Times, scammers posing as employers on Microsoft-owned LinkedIn are conducting phony recruitments. According to a sacked Indian employee on LinkedIn, Google layoffs are not based on performance.

“There’s certainly an increase in the sophistication and cleverness of the attacks,” Oscar Rodriguez, LinkedIn’s vice president of product management, was quoted in the report as saying. Microsoft introduces Azure Operator Nexus, a next-generation hybrid cloud platform for communication service providers. In recent months, the platform has attempted to block tens of millions of fake accounts, as regulators warn of an increase in job-related fraud. Zscaler, a cyber security firm, recently described a job-seeker scam in which fraudsters approached people via LinkedIn’s direct messaging feature InMail.

“They also created Skype profiles with the picture of the actual recruiter from the companies to conduct interviews as well,” said Deepen Desai, vice president of security research at Zscaler. Fraudsters are now employing artificial intelligence (AI) to create profile photos that can easily fool human eyes. According to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), there will be more than 92,000 job-related and business scams in 2022, with $367.4 million reported stolen.

“We see websites being created, phone numbers being dialed, and a seemingly professional operator answering the phone on the company’s behalf. We are witnessing a shift towards more sophisticated deception “Rodriguez was reported to have said. As a result of the global macroeconomic conditions, thousands of tech employees have lost their jobs at Big Tech and other companies.

