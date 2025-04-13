Apple is once again in the spotlight — this time not for a product launch, but for what might be the long-overdue upgrade to its virtual assistant, Siri. According to a New York Times report citing three sources familiar with the matter, Apple is preparing to roll out new, AI-enhanced Siri features this fall — a window that suggests it could debut alongside the release of iOS 18 and the next iPhone lineup. For users, the improvements can’t come soon enough.

Siri has lagged behind rivals like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for years. Once a pioneering voice assistant when it debuted in 2011, Siri’s capabilities have felt increasingly outdated in the AI era. With the rise of ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Amazon’s generative AI efforts, the expectations for virtual assistants have shifted dramatically.

Apple’s revamped Siri is said to include smarter, more personalized functionality. One notable example: the ability to edit and send photos via voice command — something that competitors’ AI-powered platforms already handle with ease. This upgrade, originally teased as part of iOS 18, was expected to arrive earlier but has faced multiple delays.

Behind the Scenes: Leadership Turmoil and Missed Opportunities

The delayed progress hasn’t been for lack of trying, but internal conflicts and executive turnover have slowed Siri’s evolution. One major shake-up came in March 2025, when Apple’s AI chief John Giannandrea, who had led both Siri and AI efforts since being poached from Google, was replaced. According to Bloomberg, CEO Tim Cook lost confidence in Giannandrea’s ability to lead the project after years of sluggish innovation.

More internal conflict emerged between senior director Robby Walker and software executive Sebastien Marineau-Mes, who reportedly clashed over control of the Siri overhaul. According to The Information, Walker was seen by some former Apple engineers as a bottleneck, with critics dubbing the Siri team “AIMLess” for its lack of bold vision and direction.

AI Ambitions vs Budget Constraints

Adding to the woes was a reported dispute over funding. In 2023, Tim Cook attempted to double the AI/ML team’s budget to ramp up production and acquisition of AI chips needed for Siri’s transformation. But Apple’s CFO, Luca Maestri, significantly scaled back the request — reportedly approving less than half of what Cook had sought.

Instead of investing in new hardware, the team was told to optimize performance using more than 50,000 chips that were already five years old. In contrast, Apple’s competitors like Microsoft, Meta, and Google have been purchasing hundreds of thousands of cutting-edge AI chips, further widening the technological gap.

This internal tug-of-war over resources illustrates Apple’s historically cautious approach to AI. While its rivals embrace rapid development and public experimentation, Apple prioritizes privacy and tight ecosystem control — admirable values that may also be hindering its progress in AI innovation.

A Conflicted Roadmap

Despite the optimism surrounding a fall 2025 rollout, not everyone is convinced the upgrade will be significant. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple’s internal AI department believes a “true modernized, conversational version of Siri” is unlikely to be ready before 2027 — “at best.”

This implies that the fall release may include only a limited set of new features, rather than the full conversational overhaul users are hoping for. Functions like basic task execution, on-device AI processing, and tighter integration with Apple’s native apps could be prioritized in the short term, while deeper natural language processing and context-aware responses are pushed further down the roadmap.

Apple Playing Catch-Up

The broader tech industry has surged ahead with AI innovation. Microsoft is embedding GPT-style assistants across Windows and Office, Google has Gemini deeply integrated into Android and Workspace, and Meta is pushing generative AI into everything from Instagram to WhatsApp. In this environment, Apple’s silence has been deafening.

The fall Siri upgrade could be Apple’s first serious response — but given the high bar set by competitors, expectations will be sky-high. Whether Apple meets or misses those expectations will shape its future in AI and user trust.

What to Expect in Fall 2025

Assuming the fall release stays on track, we could see the new Siri unveiled at Apple’s September event alongside the iPhone 17 series and the public launch of iOS 18. Anticipated features may include:

Photo editing and sharing via voice

Improved voice understanding and contextual awareness

Deeper app integrations (Messages, Mail, Photos)

On-device processing for faster, more private commands

Smarter automation through Shortcuts and HomeKit

But whether these features are merely iterative improvements or represent a true leap forward remains to be seen.

Apple’s AI moment is arriving later than most — and it may still be a work in progress. While a smarter Siri in fall 2025 would be a welcome step, Apple will need to prove that it can move as fast and boldly as the rest of the tech world. After years of stagnation and internal conflict, the company’s approach to Siri is now a bellwether for its future in artificial intelligence. One thing is certain: the world is watching.