The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the most anticipated gaming consoles of 2025, promising significant upgrades and fresh features for gamers worldwide. While the global release is still set for June 5, 2025, pre-orders in North America have hit a major snag. Here’s everything you need to know — from hardware specs and accessory details to how tariffs and policy shifts are affecting availability.

Although pre-orders have gone live in the UK and several other international markets, gamers in the United States and Canada are still in limbo. According to reports from MobileSyrup and a confirmation post by Walmart Canada on X, Nintendo has delayed pre-orders indefinitely in North America.

The root of the issue lies in the latest round of sweeping tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. His administration’s new trade strategy includes reciprocal tariffs on more than 75 countries. China, in particular, will be hit hard — facing a 145% import tax under the new policy. Vietnam, where Nintendo has shifted some production since 2019, was expected to face a 46% tariff. However, a 90-day pause has put that on hold in favor of a temporary 10% tariff.

Nintendo’s statement to Engadget confirmed the pause: “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” For now, the global launch date of June 5 remains unchanged.

Will the Tariffs Affect the Switch 2 Price?

Nintendo initially announced a starting price of $450 for the Switch 2, positioning it as a premium successor to the original. But with uncertainty surrounding tariffs and manufacturing logistics, that price point could shift upward — especially in the U.S. and Canada.

Speculation is already swirling that Nintendo may either absorb some of the extra cost or sell units at a short-term loss while ramping up production in Vietnam. A more favorable tariff rate there during the 90-day pause might help Nintendo avoid passing too much of the cost onto consumers. But if tariffs on Vietnam rise after the pause, price hikes may follow.

Pre-Order Eligibility: What You Need to Know

Those hoping to be among the first to secure a Nintendo Switch 2 will have to do more than just sign up. According to the pre-order registration details on Nintendo’s official website:

You must be at least 18 years old.

A Nintendo account is required.

Registrants will receive an email invitation to pre-order.

Invitations will be prioritized on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s also a significant fine-print requirement: Preference will be given to users who have had at least 12 months of paid Nintendo Switch Online membership and logged a minimum of 50 gameplay hours by April 2, 2025. It’s still unknown whether these same restrictions will apply to third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

What’s New in the Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo hasn’t just made small tweaks to the hardware — this is a real generational leap. The Switch 2 boasts:

7.9-inch LCD display , with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and HDR.

, with 120Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and HDR. Detachable Joy-Con 2 controllers with: A new “C” button Mouse-like controls Built-in gyroscopes

with: Built-in microphone to support “Game Chat,” a new feature for real-time in-game voice communication.

to support “Game Chat,” a new feature for real-time in-game voice communication. Dual USB-C ports and 256GB base storage, expandable via microSD Express cards.

and 256GB base storage, expandable via microSD Express cards. 4K output when docked and improved internal speakers for immersive sound.

when docked and improved internal speakers for immersive sound. A redesigned dock that now includes a built-in fan to maintain cooling during extended gaming sessions.

Accessories and Add-Ons: Pricing and Uncertainty

As with past consoles, Nintendo plans to release a variety of accessories alongside the Switch 2. Here’s what’s confirmed so far:

Switch 2 Camera : $50

: $50 Switch 2 Pro Controller : $80

: $80 Extra Joy-Con 2 Pair : $90

: $90 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $35

However, given the ongoing tariff confusion, these prices may be subject to change before orders open in North America.

Where to (Eventually) Pre-Order

Once the pre-order freeze lifts, you’ll likely be able to reserve a Nintendo Switch 2 from the following retailers:

Nintendo Direct

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Walmart

Target

Each retailer may implement its own set of policies and limitations, especially if inventory becomes scarce.

The Nintendo Switch 2 promises to deliver a truly next-gen experience with improved performance, visuals, and versatility. But the pre-order process — particularly in the U.S. and Canada — is far from straightforward.

While the global release remains on schedule for June 5, gamers in North America must watch closely for updates from Nintendo as the company evaluates the economic climate. If you’re eager to be among the first, your best move is to register your interest, meet eligibility requirements, and keep an eye on retailer announcements.

Until then, the Switch 2 story remains one of high anticipation — and even higher uncertainty.