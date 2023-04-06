Are the US Stock Markets closed on 7 April 2023, Good Friday?

The US Stock Market, which includes Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will be closed on April 7, 2023, Good Friday. Although not a federal holiday in the United States, it is a significant day of observance for Christians worldwide, marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Hence, the closure of the stock market makes it easier for those who are celebrating to observe the holiday.

Besides the US Stock Market, the U.S. bond market, currency and commodities markets will also remain closed on this day. It is pertinent to note that Good Friday is not observed as a federal holiday in the United States.

Most commercial banks, federal banks, post offices, and government offices will remain open. However, some commercial banks may have modified working hours. Therefore, it is important to check with bank before visiting for services is essential.

Future holidays for US Stock Markets

It is worth mentioning that the US Stock Markets will also remain closed on future holidays, including Memorial Day on May 29, Juneteenth National Independence Day on June 19, and Independence Day on July 4. However, the market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Monday, July 3, 2023, in anticipation of Independence Day.

European markets close at high before long weekend

European stock markets closed higher on Thursday ahead of the long Easter weekend, with the Stoxx 600 index gaining 0.5%. The index recovered from three consecutive sessions of marginal losses, buoyed by optimism despite the recent gloomy US economic data.

Private payroll growth slowed, job openings fell to their lowest level in two years, and the ISM Purchasing Managers’ Index for services declined, all indicating a slowing US economy. However, the dollar made slight gains, and stocks were lower in the US morning trading, as investors weighed the mixed signals of the US economy.