Are VR casinos the future of iGaming?

The online casino industry has never been shy of welcoming innovation. Whether it be the growth of iGaming in the 1990s and 2000s, the arrival of reliable mobile gambling in the 2010s or the cryptocurrency revolution of the 2020s. The latest innovation that could change the face of the industry is virtual reality casinos.

Although few in number right now, technology continues to improve and we expect VR gambling to explode in popularity over the next decade. If you have not heard of the concept before, never fear. Below, we have compiled a one-stop guide to everything you need to know.

How does VR work?

Virtual reality technology is capable of creating an alternative world for its users to enjoy. The only limit to the possibilities are the programmers imagination.

In order to achieve this, a headset is required. When the user puts this on, two screens appear in front of their eyes — blocking out any interference from the outside world in the process. Depth perception and movement are created via two autofocus lenses which adjust according to a user’s eye movement and position.

Visually, to maintain the illusion that a player is truly experiencing a second reality, images are rendered in high definition and processed at 60 frames per second.

How do VR casinos work?

The technology in VR casinos is exactly as described above. In order to replicate the experience of being in a real gambling establishment all of the sights and sounds of a brick and mortar casino are programmed for use via the headset. This includes the rattle and clinic of each roulette wheel, as well as the stark colours of the blackjack table. Many VR casinos are based on real life establishments. Others are figments of the developers’ imagination.

Pros & Cons of VR casinos

VR casinos have a great deal of advantages. Most notably, they replicate the buzz of a brick and mortar casino from the comfort of the player’s own home. For gamers who do not have a high quality casino near them, this is good news. Many players also just feel more confident gambling from their own home. With VR casinos they can do this without sacrificing a traditional experience.

However, there are some drawbacks. This technology is still very much untested meaning errors are not unheard of. This can be particularly frustrating when money is involved, meaning many players may prefer to stick to more established routes. Additionally, the cost of a VR headset is prohibitively expensive for many at the current moment in time

Are they the future?

VR casinos are an interesting concept, for sure. Being able to explore a fully fleshed out casino while relaxing on your sofa will be enough to convince many gamers to give it a try. Despite this, it is too soon to say that it is the future. The technology remains expensive and untested. Although this is likely to change over the coming years, it may not be enough to displace more traditional methods of gambling.