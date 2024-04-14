One is a volatile wealthy businessman who calls himself an absolutist supporter of free speech; he frequently launches foul-mouthed tirades against “wokeness” and is fixated on the idea of mankind becoming a multi-planet race. The other is an iconoclastic leader of Latin America who calls himself an anarcho-capitalist; he is preoccupied with overthrowing governmental regulations and tends to clone his deceased canines. After months of mutual love on social media, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and Argentine President Javier Milei finally cemented their blossoming bromance Friday at a Tesla electric vehicle plant in Texas.

Both of them emphasized their closeness in real life in social media posts that delighted their right-wing followers. “To a thrilling and motivating future!” On X, or Twitter as it was called when he purchased it in 2022, Musk posted a picture of himself and Milei flashing the camera a huge smile and the libertarian president’s signature thumbs up.



Milei and Musk Discuss Entrepreneurship and Social Challenges, Plan Major Event in Argentina

“Dammit, long live freedom!” In his own X post, Milei shared a photo of the two, with Musk dressed in his Air Force Academy navy sports jacket and the president in his trademark leather bomber. The conference was restricted to the media, and a statement released by Milei’s office included little news other than that the proponents of free markets talked about a variety of topics, from the predictable like how to encourage entrepreneurship by cutting red tape—to the improbable like the existential threat posed by dropping birth rates.

According to Milei’s office, the president expressed interest in supporting Musk in the dispute involving social networking business X and Brazilian authorities. The authorities have charged Musk with obstruction after he disregarded a judge’s order to ban some accounts. The Argentine president stated that the two had also decided to organize “a big event soon in Argentina to promote the ideas of freedom,” but it gave no additional information.

U.S. and Argentina Strengthen Ties Through Strategic Economic and Technological Collaborations

As Milei works to fix a broken economy with market-oriented policies, investor confidence in Argentina will be greatly aided by U.S. support, especially at the International Monetary Fund, to which Argentina owes more than $42 billion. According to analysts, Argentina is currently in a prime position to become a major strategic ally for Washington given the resurgence of socialist regimes throughout Latin America, from Brazil to Chile.

The deployment of Starlink satellite internet service by Musk’s business to Argentina last month was welcomed by farmers who are finding it difficult to keep up with high-tech agriculture in the nation’s most distant regions. Argentina’s ambassador to the United States, Gerardo Werthein, attended the meeting on Friday and reported to the daily La Nación that Milei and Musk talked about Argentina’s abundant supplies of key minerals, which include lithium, which is a necessary component of batteries used in electric vehicles.

Werthein said of Musk;

“He expressed wanting to help Argentina, and had a very good view of everything we have, mainly lithium.”

Ben Steinberg, an executive vice president at the government affairs company Venn Strategies and a former senior consultant to the Department of Energy stated;