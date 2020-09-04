Arka Venture Labs infused undisclosed amount in Nirmata

Nirmata, the Day 2 Kubernetes company, has now revealed that it has secured an undisclosed amount in the investment from the Arka Venture Labs.

The Kubernetes management platform will use the new funds to accelerate the regional APAC expansion across the sales, support, engineering, and market.

Radhesh Kanumury, a Managing Partner at Arka Venture Labs, said in a statement:

“We liked the strong credentials of the founders and their ability to provide a complete solution to solve the Day 2 Kubernetes problem of some of the Fortune 500 companies with their patented platform.”

Founder and CEO Jim Bugwadia said, “My co-founders and I started Nirmata to democratise cloud-native technologies. As developers across the globe adopt Kibernetes, Nirmata is well positioned to solve the cloud-native application management complexities across multiple Kubernetes clusters and cloud providers, without lock-in and unnecessary abstractions.”