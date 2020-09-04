Eloelo secured $450K in seed round led by Waterbridge

Eloelo, a Bangalore based beauty, health, and wellness social commerce, announced that it had secured a seed funding round of $45000 funding backed by the WaterBridge Ventures.

Some other angel investors who participated in the funding round which include the Apaksh Gupta (CEO-OneImpression), Rishi Vasudev (CEO-Lifestyle, ex-SVP at Flipkart), and Vasant Rao (ex-AutoNinja).

The fresh funding will going to be used for building the core team across the tech and non-tech roles, working on the new product initiatives and user acquisition.

Speaking about the development, Saurabh Pandey, Co-founder and CEO, Eloelo , said,

“Eloelo’s vision is to empower the Bharat millennial user to look good, feel good daily with a platform that blends content-community-commerce for beauty, health and lifestyle. Our core belief is that short-video content blended with a community that acts as a safe space is the future for a category like beauty and health where the user seeks bite-sized information like tips, product reviews, etc before making a commerce decision.”