Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran, says Musk

Sumbul Farid
SpaceTrendingWorld

On Monday, Twitter-Tesla- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm’s satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country.

FCC Starlink approval

In a tweet on Monday, Elon Musk said, “approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran.”

Source: BBC

In September, the billionaire investor had said that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort “to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians.

USA To Extend Its Internet Services To Iran. (Communicationstoday.co.in)

USA To Extend Its Internet Services To Iran. (Communicationstoday.co.in)

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend