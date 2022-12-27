Around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran, says Musk

On Monday, Twitter-Tesla- SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the company is now close to having 100 active Starlinks, the firm’s satellite internet service, in Iran, three months after he tweeted he would activate the service there amid protests around the Islamic country.

In a tweet on Monday, Elon Musk said, “approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran.”

In September, the billionaire investor had said that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort “to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians.