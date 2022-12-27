Report says Some US security officials are considering calling for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell US unit

According to a report, some US government officials are allegedly considering calling for TikTok’s US unit to be sold in order to allay issues they’ve already been working for years to address with the ByteDance-owned social media app.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Security officials who are part of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. have been considering such a plan. On Monday, a representative for TikTok told Insider in a statement that the company has been cooperating with the US government “for over two years to address all reasonable national security concerns about TikTok in the U.S.”

Brooke Oberwetter, a representative for TikTok said, “We believe those concerns can be fully resolved, and CFIUS is currently considering a comprehensive solution that addresses key concerns around corporate governance, content recommendation and moderation, and data security and access.”

He further added, “We have made substantial progress on implementing that solution over the past year, and look forward to completing that work to put these concerns to rest.”

Irrespective of it, certain US officials believe that concerns about data security and potential propaganda directed at US users of the app would be better addressed by a possible sale of TikTok’s US unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the talks.