Young CEO Jaspar Carmichael-Jack has secured a substantial $25 million Series A funding round for his AI sales agent startup Artisan, led by Glade Brook Capital with participation from Y Combinator, Day One Ventures, HubSpot Ventures and others.

The 23-year-old founder spoke exclusively with TechCrunch about the funding milestone, which comes just months after the company’s impressive $12 million post-YC raise that positioned Artisan as one of the standout graduates from Y Combinator’s winter 2024 class.

Behind the scenes, however, Carmichael-Jack and his 30-year-old co-founder Sam Stallings have weathered significant turbulence as they navigate the fast-growing AI sales development representative (AI SDR) market.

Controversy and Growth

Artisan gained notoriety for its provocative “Stop Hiring Humans” marketing campaign, which generated substantial media attention but also sparked controversy, including death threats according to the company.

The campaign’s messaging reached peak controversy when Carmichael-Jack announced his “resignation” on April 1st, claiming he would be replaced by an “AI CEO” – an April Fool’s joke that nonetheless highlighted the tensions surrounding AI’s role in the workforce.

Despite the provocative marketing, Carmichael-Jack clarifies his actual position: “No, which is ironic, because we did the billboards that said, ‘stop hiring humans’ but that was mostly just for attention.”

He emphasized that human labor actually becomes more valuable alongside AI tools. The company currently employs 35 people and plans to hire 22 more across various roles, including sales positions. They’ve also brought on a new CTO, Ming Li, whose resume includes stints at Deel, Rippling, TikTok, and Google.

Hard Lessons in AI Sales

One of the most significant realizations for the young CEO has been that not every company is suited for AI SDR solutions. Carmichael-Jack admitted that Artisan has even blacklisted certain industries, such as offshore development agencies, after difficult experiences.

“Some customers will just completely flop with agentic outbound sales,” Carmichael-Jack explained. Unlike traditional SaaS products that can be marketed broadly, he’s learned that AI sales tools require more careful customer qualification.

The challenges vary widely: some clients don’t generate sufficient responses with Artisan’s AI agents, while others end up with too many low-quality leads that require excessive human filtering. According to Carmichael-Jack, the ideal scenario is approximately a 1% response rate.

Refining the Approach

Like others in the emerging AI SDR space, Artisan is getting smarter about targeting. The company is improving its systems to integrate signals from various sources – social media, fundraising announcements, news coverage – to better identify potential customers, much as traditional sales automation platforms have done for years.

Carmichael-Jack claims Artisan’s competitive advantage includes a proprietary database of brick-and-mortar businesses. Beyond data advantages, the company is trying to address industry reputation concerns through new pricing models.

Artisan has partnered with Paid.ai, an agentic billing platform founded by Outreach co-founder and former CEO Manny Medina, to pilot “success-based pricing.” This option allows customers to pay per response rather than commit to long-term contracts.

“We should only really be selling to people if they get value from the product,” Carmichael-Jack says. “If we don’t get them value, then we shouldn’t be charging them money.”

Artisan’s $25M Funding: Navigating AI Sales Beyond Hype

Artisan’s journey reflects broader trends in the AI sales automation landscape, where companies are balancing aggressive growth with finding sustainable business models. The industry faces scrutiny about effectiveness, ethics, and the true role of AI in traditionally human-centered sales processes.

The $25 million in funding signals investor confidence in Artisan’s approach, despite the controversies and growing pains. For Carmichael-Jack, who has gone from YC graduate to managing tens of millions in venture capital in just over a year, the real test will be converting this funding into stable, scalable growth while navigating the complex technical and ethical landscape of AI-powered sales.

As AI SDR companies like Artisan mature beyond provocative marketing to more nuanced value propositions, the industry may be entering a new phase where effectiveness and ethics take center stage over attention-grabbing headlines.