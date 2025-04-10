Canada said Tuesday that it would put retaliatory tariffs on US cars beginning early Wednesday, ratcheting up the trade war with the United States in the midst of Canada’s federal election campaign.

The retaliatory steps, which can hike prices of US-made cars by as much as 25 percent, come in reaction to President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs imposition on Canadian vehicles.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne confirmed the tariffs take effect at 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first to impose retaliatory tariffs since entering office.

“Canada continues to respond forcefully to all unwarranted and unreasonable tariffs imposed by the U.S. on Canadian products,” Champagne stated. “The government is firmly committed to getting these U.S. tariffs removed as soon as possible, and will protect Canada’s workers, businesses, economy and industry.”

The timing is politically significant, as the announcement comes during Canada’s 45th general election campaign, which concludes with voting on April 28. Carney’s Liberals have made responding to Trump’s tariffs and his comments about making Canada “the 51st state” central to their campaign strategy.

Impact on Consumers and the Auto Industry

The new tariffs could have substantial consequences for Canadian consumers. As reported by Flavio Volpe, head of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, as many as 60 percent of vehicles bought in Canada every year are imported vehicles from the United States.

As many as 1.2 million vehicles travel north every year, which makes Canada the biggest export market for American-built vehicles.

The tariffs will specifically apply a 25 percent rate on portions of each U.S.-imported vehicle that didn’t originate in Canada or Mexico, in cases where manufacturing complies with United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) rules. A 25 percent tariff will also apply to fully assembled vehicles imported from the U.S. where manufacturing doesn’t comply with USMCA rules.

For consumers, this could mean paying 15 to 25 percent more for vehicles imported from the United States, depending on how much of each automobile contains non-Canadian or non-Mexican content.

“It will hurt,” acknowledged Volpe, referring to the price increases Canadians will face. However, he believes the retaliation is justified: “It’s important not to leave these things unanswered.”

The federal government noted that duties collected will be used to benefit the Canadian auto sector. Vehicle imports from the U.S. totaled $35.6 billion in 2024, and Carney has estimated these retaliatory tariffs would collect approximately $8 billion annually.

Escalation of Trade Tensions

This latest move adds to existing trade tensions between the neighboring countries. Canada had already imposed countertariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. imports in response to earlier Trump tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.

The current dispute intensified on April 3 when Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canadian automobiles and light trucks, with an additional 25 percent tariff on some Canadian auto parts scheduled to begin May 3. The tariffs on Canadian-made autos will be reduced based on their U.S.-made content, with most vehicles assembled in Ontario containing about 50 percent U.S. content.

Notably, Canada’s current retaliation doesn’t include counter-tariffs on U.S. auto parts, focusing instead on fully assembled vehicles.

Political Considerations

The decision to impose these tariffs during an election campaign has raised some questions about timing. Under Canada’s caretaker convention, the federal government is typically limited to routine matters or urgent events during election periods.

Brian Clow, who served as deputy chief of staff to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, defended Carney’s decision: “It’s well-established that the Prime Minister and cabinet can act during a crisis, and I would say that this is a clear crisis.”

Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Vic Fedeli, who was in Washington lobbying against the U.S. tariffs, also expressed support for Carney’s move: “The people of Canada expect that. We did that last time, in Trump 1.0, we put reciprocal tariffs, we fought back. And I think they’re a step in the right direction.”

The federal Finance Department has stated that these countermeasures will remain in place until the U.S. eliminates its tariffs against the Canadian auto sector, signaling that this trade dispute may continue well past Canada’s upcoming election.