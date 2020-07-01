Arya secured debt funding for NBFC unit

Arya Collateral Warehousing Services has now secured an undisclosed amount in a debt funding round from Zurich headquartered investment firm responsAbility.

The company which will issue non-convertible debentures to responsAbility, looks to use the fresh funds to expand the scope of its NBFC Aryadhan’s lending operations, noted the announcement.

Since inception, Arya said it had raised a total of $9 million.

“We are continuously scaling our network and improving our capabilities to streamline the warehousing and financing services in these trying times when farmers and farmer producers’ organizations (FPOs) face an unprecedented disruption in markets. We are working on converting this pandemic into an opportunity by maximizing the conversion of the unorganized farm business into an organized one,” Anand Chandra, director of Arya Collateral Warehousing Services, said.