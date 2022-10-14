As Warner Closes the Studio, the Internet Erupts in Nostalgia for Cartoon Network.

Following significant layoffs at several Warner Bros. studios, the media behemoth crushed the hearts of millions of fans when it was revealed that Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) and Warner Bros. Animation will merge. As a result, Cartoon Network will no longer operate as a studio on its own.

As word of the merger spread, Twitter was inundated with posts from fans who had grown up watching Cartoon Network’s original animated series.

The development and main production teams will now collaborate across both Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, under the egister, President of Warner Bros. Animation.

Channing Dungey, the chairman, made the statement in an internal memo that Variety was able to receive.

Some of the most well-known animated series of the past 30 years, including Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, The Powerpuff Girls, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Samurai Jack, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Ben 10, and others, were produced by Cartoon Network. Adventure Time and The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack are two of the studio’s more recent hits.

The merger is a component of a larger cost-cutting initiative at WBTVG. The new merger means that Cartoon Network will not have any independent control over its creative direction, despite the fact that WBA and Cartoon Network already shared resources on programming, casting, legal, business affairs, and artist relations.

Though Cartoon Network Studios, Hannah Barbara Studios and Warner Bros. Animation will remain separated in name, the distinction is most likely going to be surface-deep only.