Asgard launches DAO to bring Metaverse, DeFi & NFTs under one roof

In an attempt to bring the Metaverse, DeFi and NFTs under one roof, decentralized currency reserve protocol Asgard announced the launch of a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), which focuses on providing a holistic platform to users.

Kiran Dommeti, CEO and Founder, Asgard, said, “It is an undeniable fact that the metaverse is going to lead the next wave of crypto and DeFi adoption in the world as gamification elements and play to earn concepts are thriving in the blockchain space.”

“Asgard Dao will be the first Metaverse solution providing all functionalities which will help us in capturing the rapidly growing space of the Metaverse,” he added. Dommeti is the first person of Indian origin to launch a DAO.

The second version of the platform has new and improved features, updates and upgraded security protocols focused on providing a robust platform to users to access all the elements in the metaverse.

The tokenomics of Version 2 is based on sell, buy and unstake tax, where the default sell tax will be 10 per cent whereas the buy and unstake tax will be 2 per cent each.

Every user whose concept gets approved and every creator whose designs get approved will receive a special reward in the form of a loot box in the game.

A unique, rare loot box that will contain many exclusive rewards. The voters will get loot boxes regularly as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the ecosystem.

As per the platform, specific to Asgard, the metaverse, built on the concept of Norse mythology, brings the old characters to life. The users on the platform will have to submit their ideas of which character should be added next and a storyline representing the Nordic mythology.

“The community members who hold the token of the metaverse will then vote and approve the character. The artists will create a design for the character with different color themes and innovation. The community will again vote for the best character, which will be added to the storyline in six months,” the company said in a release.