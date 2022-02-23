Oppo Pad design leaked online prior to launch – Here is what we know

On February 24, Oppo will launch the Find X5 series in China. Besides, the firm is anticipated to debut the Oppo Pad at the same event. The Oppo Pad will be the company’s first tablet release. The essential features and design of the new Oppo Pad have already been verified by many leaks and speculations. Oppo has now publicly unveiled the tablet’s design ahead of its formal launch.

Poster design for Oppo Pad

Oppo’s most recent poster has shown the Oppo Pad’s design in all of its splendor. The tablet will have a wide display with bezels all around and compatibility for the Stylus Pen, according to the new poster. The device will indeed be available in grey and purple, while the Stylus pen will be available in white. The backside of the Oppo Pad will have a dual-tone finish. A tiny branding logo will be put in the middle of the back panel, and the tablet will have the Oppo branding inscribed in a creative design on the top half. The USB-C connector and speakers are located on the bottom of the device.

Details about Oppo Pad features

Oppo has kept the details of its first tablet under wraps. The tablet, according to speculations, will sport an 11-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 8MP front-facing camera sensor. The table has a single 13-megapixel back camera with an LED flash.

The Oppo Pad, model number OPD2101, was previously explored on Geekbench, where it scored 4,582 points in the single-core test and 12,259 points in the multi-core test. The device will indeed be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU with up to 3.19GHz frequency, Adreno 650 GPU, and 6GB RAM, according to the Geekbench listing.

In addition, the tablet is believed to include 256GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it is believed to run Android 11; but, according to another rumor, the Oppo Pad will ship with ColorOS 12 out of the box, which is based on Android 12.

The Oppo tablet is also believed to contain a switching feature that allows users to move between the tablet and other Oppo devices. It will also include features such as a dock bar and desktop widgets. With 33W rapid charging, an 8,080 mAh battery will power the tablet.

Pricing details for Oppo Pad

The price is still being kept under wraps. However, according to the source Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Pad would be released in China for CNY 2,000. If the pricing is correct, we anticipate the tablet to be a strong rival to other mid-range tablets like Samsung and Lenovo. In terms of the India launch, a previous report suggested that the Oppo Pad will come to India in the first half of 2022. But even though the article does not give the actual premiere date. Because the brand hasn’t verified the price, we’ll advise our readers to treat it as a guess and keep an eye out for the debut on February 24.

