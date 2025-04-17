When conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair made news in February 2025 by claiming to have secretly given birth to Elon Musk’s thirteenth kid, the world was shocked. The disclosure, which was made in a post on X (previously Twitter), immediately gained popularity and sparked a lot of discussion and conjecture over the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla’s growing family. Although the identity of the purported child is still unknown, St. Clair’s public revelations have provided a unique window into a connection that was previously completely hidden from the public.

The Secret Relationship:

In 2023, Ashley St. Clair, who is well-known for her vocal conservative views and active social media presence, made her initial acquaintance with Elon Musk. Her interviews claim that private conversations on Musk’s X platform marked the start of their relationship. What began as internet teasing quickly turned into a passionate relationship that ended in a secret pregnancy.

Musk was characterized by St. Clair as “funny,” “down to earth,” and “smart.” She recalled that during one of her work visits, they met in person for the first time in Austin, Texas. Although the affair took off right away, St. Clair claims that she was instructed to keep the news private when she became pregnant. She claimed that Musk insisted on confidentiality, pointing to security and privacy issues. She says that during her pregnancy, she was given a posh Manhattan apartment and a security detail, and she was instructed not to inform anyone outside of her immediate circle.

Despite the financial support, St. Clair says the experience was isolating. She spent most of her pregnancy alone, away from friends and family, and went dark on social media for months. She later revealed that she had not been able to take her baby outside for a walk in the first five months, fearing that the secret would be discovered.

The Public Reveal and Media Frenzy:

The secret did not last. On February 14, 2025, St. Clair posted on X: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.” She explained that her hand was forced by tabloid reporters who were preparing to break the story, making it impossible to keep the birth private any longer. The announcement ignited a media firestorm, with fans and critics alike dissecting every detail of her claims and Musk’s cryptic online reactions.

Musk’s response to the news was characteristically ambiguous. He replied to a fan’s comment about his “side quests” with a crying-laughing emoji, a reference he’s used before to describe his personal life outside of work. Despite the public attention, Musk has neither confirmed nor denied St. Clair’s claims, and his representatives have not issued any official statements.

St. Clair, meanwhile, has stood by her story in multiple interviews, including a detailed account to the New York Post. She has emphasized her desire to protect her child’s privacy and well-being, refusing to disclose the baby’s name or share photographs. She describes her child as healthy and happy, calling motherhood the “most perfect thing” that’s happened to her.

The Name Remains a Mystery:

Ashley St. Clair has persistently refused to disclose the name of her alleged child with Elon Musk, despite the high level of public excitement. She refuses to discuss specifics in the face of persistent curiosity, claiming that her top priority is her baby’s safety and wellbeing. Only people who are closest to the scenario know the identity and many other details as the story progresses.

In the present, the story of Elon Musk’s purported secret child serves as evidence of the difficulties in preserving privacy in the digital age, particularly when the most watched billionaire in the world is involved. Ashley St. Clair’s major disclosure has already had an enormous effect on the public’s obsession with the Musk family’s constantly growing legacy, regardless of whether more information comes to public.