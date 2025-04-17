SOLLONG, a rising leader in decentralized AI infrastructure, will host its first official Korea meetup on April 21, 2025 in Seoul. Titled the Global Computing Power Resource Summit – Korea, the event marks a major step in SOLLONG’s strategy to expand its presence across Asia and engage directly with the fast-growing Korean blockchain and AI ecosystem.

At the heart of the summit is SOLLONG’s flagship innovation: the Stellar smartphone series, designed to empower individuals to participate in decentralized AI processing. These devices are more than just mining phones — they represent a new generation of AI-native tools, equipped with multi-chain wallets, decentralized app access, and built-in AI acceleration.

Following appearances in Dubai and Tokyo, Korea now stands as a pivotal hub in SOLLONG’s roadmap. SOLLONG sees Korea not only as a leading tech-driven nation but also as a critical base for forming lasting partnerships with academia, developers, and investors.

The Korea summit will feature speakers including Yeonwoo Choi, Professor Seokbin Yoon from Sogang University, and SOLLONG Global CEO Richard Ren. Attendees can expect live demonstrations, a formal MOU with the New Media Culture Industry Association, and detailed insights into SOLLONG’s token economy and infrastructure vision.

For more about the event, visit the official site: https://sollong.xyz