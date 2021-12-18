Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani names 5 best books of 2021

Reading is a wholesome habit that adds new perspectives and better filters to view the world with. Whether it be to figure out your way in the world or to escape the chaos of the world for a while, there is no better tool than a book. It is often said that the books we read tell a lot about our personalities. Thus when someone as famous as the Asia’s richest man opens up about his book preferences, naturally our interests will be piqued. Recently in an interview with the Bloomberg New Economy, Mukesh Ambani shared the names of a few books which he thinks are the best reads of 2021. If you are on the lookout for some good books to replenish your bibliophile nerves, then perhaps this list might be of some help. Perhaps your next favorite read is right there in this lift. Read along.

1)Ten Lessons For a Post-Pandemic World

This book by Fareeda Zakaria is a revelation at many levels when it comes to the pandemic which has become our day-to-day reality. In this book, the author brilliantly compares and throws light on the similarities between Covid-19 pandemic and some of the catastrophic events of the past with the aim of drawing the reader’s attention to the fact that global crises are often results of weak governance structures and lifestyles that doesn’t adhere to sustainability. She also gives the solutions to these problems which can be achieved through efficient leadership, international cooperation and harmony, and a complete transformation of lifestyles. This is a quote from the book that struck a chord with Mr.Ambani,

“outbreaks are inevitable, but pandemics are optional.”

2)Principles Of Dealing With the Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail

In this brillaint work, Ray Dalio delves into deep reflections of the dynamics that have been the determining factors of success and failures of major countries. He blends in a tint of history to throw light on the fact that the coming years will be sharply different from the past. It is an enriching read particularly for entreprenuers, policy-makers, executives, and the youth. Because everyone can use a new perspective.

3)The Raging 2020s: Companies, Countries, People and the Fight for Our Future

This book by the renowned author Alec Ross focuses on the social contract which has held together nations, and the apparent shift it has been experiencing in this digital age. The highlight of the book among many other things is the interviews with some of the great thinkers who enrich the book with insights about the various factors responsible for this shift.

4)2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything

In this book, Mauro Guillen adds a fresh perspective as he talks about the state of the world in 2030. The insightful work gives food for thought to the reader on different aspects like the changing trends in urbanization, technology and automation which will have a significant impact on the post-covid world. The book also gives insights into the global economic prospects which are impacted by the changes in demography.

5)Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results

This book authored by Josh Linker will be a revelation for entrepreneurs. The book throws light on the simple but crucial fact that the massive rewards in business are often results of small creative acts. After all, it is the parts that make up the whole. The book also underscores the importance of putting into effect daily micro-innovations in business which can be of immense help in helping organizations face tough challenges while also bracing them to seize the opportunities in the post-covid world that can help them transform their business.