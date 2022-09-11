Ubisoft has just revealed that Assassin’s Creed is finally taking players to Japan with Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, which is something that the community has been asking for well over ten years now, ever since the game’s initial release way back in 2007.

Ubisoft also mentioned updates for upcoming games such as Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Skull & Bones. Ubisoft has laid out the road map for Assassin's Creed, which takes place in Baghdad. The game received only the briefest of teasers at the Ubisoft Forward showcase earlier today, setting the mood with a striking sunset over castles and forests, with a ninja wielding a hidden blade and a Japanese short sword landing on a tiled roof before cutting to the series logo and the title Codename Red.

The mystery, horror-themed tease is for yet another flagship title, this one being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Meanwhile, series-leading Ubisoft Montreal is working on its own Infinity project, in the form of Codename Hexe, coming on after Codename Red. Beyond this, Ubisoft is working on several other Assassins Creed titles outside Red, including Assassins Creed Hexe, Codename Jade (an open-world mobile title set in China), another mobile title for the Netflix platform, and Infinity in addition to this.

Ubisoft Quebec has also made it a habit to support older systems whenever it can, so it is possible Assassins Creed could come to the PS4 too, depending on how many years it takes to get the game done.