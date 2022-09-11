Nirmala Sitharaman Claims that India Has Over 100 unicorns with a value of $250 Billion

As per reports, Nirmala Sitharaman has claimed that India has more than 100 unicorns with a value of $250 billion. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s statements

After Nirmala Sitharam stated the value of the unicorns, she also added that 25% of the startups in the Silicon valley were managed by Indians which is something to be extremely proud of.”I am saying all these things because, even as you graduate from here, you all can become entrepreneurs and create jobs for others. It is not a world where entrepreneurship is worrisome or entrepreneurship has risks. It may have had the risks, (but) it is possible for you all to become entrepreneurs yourself,” she said. “Twenty-five percent of the start-ups in Silicon Valley are managed by people of Indian origin. So for every one of those who are looking at Silicon Valley, you could actually lift your collars in pride that 25 percent of all the start-ups there are managed by Indians,” she added. “I am sure many of you all have your sights already on Silicon Valley,” she said. “I would say each and every one of your contribution is what is going to make it possible for India to reach and achieve advanced economy status by 2047 for which several steps the government has already taken,” she said.

Current status of Startups in India

During her speech at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Nirmala Sitharam did mention that India does have many startups and there is a proper environment in the country that supports their growth. She said that the startups have managed to raise more than $63 billion from capital markets. She emphasized the importance of technology and innovation in the speech by making a change in Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

About Nirmala Sitharaman

For people who don’t know much about her, this article is here to help you. Nirmala Sitharaman is the finance minister of India. She has previously served as the defense minister of the country and is overall the second woman to become the finance minister of India. Her name has been mentioned in popular magazines such as Forbes and Fortune under the most powerful women in the world category. She is a part of the BJP which is headed by Narendra Modi. India’s economy has been doing really well under her leadership. In her span as the finance minister, she has announced 4 annual budgets till now.