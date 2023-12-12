With the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft returns to the Middle East and its beloved stealth gameplay. The developer has been steadily adding features to the new Assassin’s Creed game with updates, and the most recent patch, 1.0.6, introduced the much-awaited New Game Plus mode among other things. Sadly, the much-anticipated permadeath mode for Assassin’s Creed Mirage is still absent. Although the creator of the action-adventure game had already disclosed that the two new game modes will be included in a December update, Ubisoft has now stated that Permadeath will launch in Mirage early in the upcoming year, instead of concurrently with 1.0.6’s New Game Plus feature.

After finishing Mirage, you may play it again with New Game Plus and retain all of your acquired outfits, weapons, and abilities. You will be able to bypass the prologue and begin your gameplay in Baghdad, where you will be able to access Bayek Medjay’s gorgeous new clothing and its three distinct colors. The single mode included in 1.0.6 is New Game Plus, however, there have also been enhancements made to Mirage’s parkour system. Because Ubisoft has expanded “the range of back and side ejects during parkour,” Basim can now “cross bigger distances and reach heights faster.” More basic adjustments and corrections are also described in the official patch notes from the developer.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Unleashes New Game Plus

