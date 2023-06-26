Aston Martin Partners with Lucid to Harness Cutting-Edge Electric Powertrains

Aston Martin, the renowned British sports car manufacturer, has recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Lucid, an electric vehicle startup based in the United States. This collaboration will enable Aston Martin to utilize Lucid’s advanced and efficient powertrains in their upcoming electric vehicles (EVs), marking a significant step in Aston Martin’s electrification strategy.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s chief technology officer, expressed his enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, “The proposed agreement with Lucid forms a significant pillar of our electrification strategy, providing Aston Martin with access to the industry’s leading powertrain and battery systems technology. Combined with our internal development, this will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products, all the way from hypercars to sports cars and SUVs.”

To gain access to Lucid’s cutting-edge technology, Aston Martin will pay $232 million to Lucid, a combination of cash and shares. Additionally, Aston Martin plans to invest at least $225 million in powertrain components. The partnership signifies a landmark collaboration between Aston Martin, a renowned automaker with a rich history in motorsports, and Lucid, an innovative force in Silicon Valley known for its groundbreaking electric drivetrain technology.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO and CTO, emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, stating, “Aston Martin selected Lucid, recognizing the profound benefits of adopting its world-leading electric drivetrain technology, exemplified by the breakthrough 516-mile EPA-estimated range achieved by the Lucid Air Grand Touring.” This collaboration aligns with Aston Martin’s strategy to adopt Lucid’s technological prowess as part of its $2.5 billion sustainability plan, which includes the development of a new flexible architecture for EVs. Aston Martin aims to introduce EVs across all its market segments, including hypercars, sports cars, GTs, and SUVs, with the first EV expected to debut in 2025.

The partnership grants Aston Martin access to Lucid’s compact and powerful twin-motor drive unit, featuring a pair of axial flux electric motors, along with Lucid’s cutting-edge battery technology and the Wunderbox, an advanced onboard charging unit.

This is not Aston Martin’s first technology supply agreement, as the company has previously sourced internal combustion engines from Mercedes-AMG. Aston Martin also recently announced its intention to adopt Mercedes’ latest electronic architecture. Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin’s executive chairman, expressed his satisfaction with having two world-class suppliers to support the company’s internal development and investments in pursuit of its electrification strategy.

Aston Martin’s relationship with Geely, the Chinese automaker that owns various renowned brands, including Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo, is also growing closer. In September of the previous year, Geely acquired a 7.6 percent stake in Aston Martin, which it subsequently increased to 17 percent in May.

As Aston Martin forges ahead into the world of electrification, the partnership with Lucid marks a significant milestone, enabling the iconic British brand to leverage Lucid’s innovative powertrain technology. With a vision to create a comprehensive lineup of electrified vehicles, Aston Martin aims to blend its illustrious heritage with the cutting-edge advancements of Silicon Valley, resulting in a new era of electric performance.

